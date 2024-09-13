​Tony Hawk teases 'insanely exciting' Pro Skater 25th anniversary plans

Tony Hawk Pro Skater is a truly iconic game; it released in 1999, was published by Activision and went on to become a cult classic.



The arcade-style gameplay is addictive, although players can only perform a limited number of moves, getting combos and a flow means truly outrageous runs and stunts can be done.

The aim is to get the highest score possible within the time limit.

The game featured a number of different pro skaters, board options and a number of different areas.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 released in 2020 which were remakes of both original games from the ground up.

Speaking on YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen, Tony Hawk himself said "we're working on something" when asked if the 25th anniversary of the original title will be commemorated.



"I wish I could tell you more but I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again which is insanely exciting," he said.

"I think it will be something the fans will really appreciate."

Hawk also spoke about why he was keen on being involved in releasing a skateboard game at all and the effect it still has 25 years on.

"I wanted to make a game that a hardcore skateboarder would want to go buy a console to play," he said.

"It still exceeds my expectations, that game is a reason people still know my name.

"To this day, 25 years later, people credit the game with getting them into skating, getting them into a certain kind of music, and I just feel lucky to have my name associated with that."

Watch this space.

