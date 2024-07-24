Developer Nexon has revealed a new free patch for The First Descendant, its popular third-person multiplayer live service looter shooter, which is available as a free update on July 24.

While The First Descendant released to a very mixed reception from critics, it's proving to be one of the most popular games during this period of the year.

As with all live service games, developers will make tweaks and gameplay changes and The First Descendant is no different - a new set of patch notes have been released along with the latest update.

A big change is in rewards to the 'Valby run' - in The Fortress Outpost on hard mode, the run involves players destroying generators and damaging the boss enough to trigger its ball immune phase, then using the character Valby's ability to deal continuous damage while moving around the outer ring of the arena in an endless loop.

Through this method, players were able to gain lots of gold and XP very quickly but it has been tweaked.

Joo Min-Seok, The First Descendant director, said: "With this adjustment, the reward amount at Fortress outpost has been reduced. However, to ensure that 'Valby run' remains a popular hunting ground like Ambush Point and Refined Run, we have set the reward efficiency significantly higher than originally intended."

Running through more of the patch notes, module storage limit has been increased from 1,000 to 1,500 and cooldowns for all outposts have been shortened.

Vulgus Strategic Outpost has received a number of updates, including a shorter cooldown time from five minutes to one minute, monster respawn time has been increased and the reward amount has been tweaked too.

Using the 'Mark for Arrest' item obtained from Special Operation will give players 10 times the usual amount of gold.

Nexon has also teased what to expect in next week's update and the big one is there will be a brand new playable Descendant called Luna.

Nexon's update said: "The Mad Artist Luna has returned to Albion after a long wandering performance. Luna's synthesizer gun becomes more powerful when fired in rhythm, enhancing allies' abilities based on the performance.

"When Luna dances to upbeat music, allies' skill power increases, and when dancing to relaxing music, allies' mentality recovers and resource consumption decreases."

There are new ultimate weapons, ultimate modules and balance adjustments coming too.

