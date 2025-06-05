Meghan Markle shared a never-before seen video of the moments before her daughter’s arrival and it’s got the internet trolls very upset.

In a touching post to mark the fourth birthday of her and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet , the Duchess of Sussex posted a video of herself in hospital trying to induce labour by dancing.

She explained in the caption: “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!”

Standing next to a hospital bed, Markle could be seen dancing to the song Baby Mama by Starrkeisha, which features lyrics all about dancing while being an expectant mother. Prince Harry also made his way into the video by dancing into the shot.

The post was one of three shared by Markle for the occasion and seems to have riled up all the typical people.

But while some have described the video as a “ clusterf*** of cringe ” and even “ disgusting ”, others are loving that Markle is able to cause such outrage with just one short clip.

“Meghan Markle is gonna make a certain demographic very mad with her latest IG post and I LOVE IT!!!,” someone wrote on X/Twitter.

Another said: “Every whiny criticism of Meghan Markle has sounded totally idiotic. Don’t like something, stop watching. Good Lord.”

Someone else argued: “Returning to Instagram was one of the best things Meghan could have ever done.”

One person wrote: “That IG video Meghan Markle just posted is the reason them folks can’t stand her. She got Harry out here dancing and enjoying life. I love them!”

Another wrote: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cannot DANCE without it being an indignity to the monarchy.

“The British media is filled with a lot of unpleasant individuals if a simple pre-birth video has you appalled. Y’all are weird.”

Why not read…

Donald Trump says he won't deport Prince Harry for one ridiculous reason as visa documents unsealed

Meghan Markle is creating an email time capsule for her kids

Every outfit inside Meghan Markle’s $170,000 wardrobe for new Netflix show

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon