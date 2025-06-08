According to reports in the Washington Post , Donald Trump called Elon Musk a “big time drug addict” amid their incredibly public fallout – and it’s got people asking the same question.

It comes after Musk deleted his tweet in which he claimed that Trump is in “the Epstein Files”.

Musk initially shared the post on Thursday as the spat between him and the president exploded. The billionaire also suggested that Trump should be impeached. “The Epstein Files” is a phrase used to describe information that U.S. authorities hold on the disgraced financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Amid the fallout, the Washington Post reported that Trump called the former head of DOGE a “big-time drug addict”.

The reports have got people talking online – with commentators asking why Trump was happy to put Musk in charge of DOGE if he had concerns about Musk.





Mehdi Hasan wrote: "So, Musk has now admitted he funded a man he believes to be a pedophile to be president.

"And Trump has now admitted that he gave access to high level government secrets to a man he believes to be a big time drug addict.

"This should be *the* story on the Sunday shows tomorrow."

Trump was also asked back in May if he was 'troubled' by reports of Musk was using drugs and he said: "I'm not troubled by anything with Elon."





Commentator @JoJoFromJerz wrote: “If Donald Trump knew Elon was a “big time drug addict”, why did he put him in charge of gutting our entire federal workforce?”





Musk previously denied separate reports in the New York Times that he used drugs on Twitter, writing: "Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.

"I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then."

