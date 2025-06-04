Travis Kelce gave a shout-out to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after the pop star purchased her master recordings, and Swifties are loving how he's being a supportive boyfriend.

The Kansas City Chiefs player's reaction appeared in a new teaser for the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother and ex-Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce.

Shaquille O'Neal is a guest on the latest episode, where the former basketball player played Swift's hit song 'I Knew You Were Trouble' on his phone and lip-synced along to the track.

And of course, both Kelce brothers couldn't resist dancing along to the tune...

“That’s my favourite song in the world, brother, I love it,” O'Neal shared, as Travis and Jason cheered and clapped at the confession.

That's when Travis then showed some love and support to his other half for her career milestone.

“Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too," Travis said. "Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog. Love you, big Diesel.”

How have Swifties reacted?

Since the clip has been shared on social media, Swifties have praised Travis for showing support for the pop star.

On TikTok, the comments came flooding in on the teaser video, where viewers love seeing the trio jam out to Swift's music.

One person said, "This is beyond adorable."

"I love how excited Trav was to say that she just got all her music back," a second person wrote.

Someone else added, "Shaq…. A Swiftie!!! That wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card."

"Travis saying 'it’s finally hers'," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, similar reactions were also being shared on X, formerly Twitter, too.

"The way Travis knew it was the original version… this is so serious.. he's one of us," one person said.





A second person wrote, "Could this be any cuterrrrrrr."

"Actually giggling and kicking my feet," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "Emotional over this shout out and Travis clocked the OG version soooo fast!"





"I just love a man who is obsessed with his girl idk what else to say," someone else responded.





Swift's big announcement

On Friday (May 30), Swift announced the big news that she had officially bought back the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums.

"All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me," Swift wrote in the letter posted to her official website. "I've been bursting into tears of joy... ever since I found out this is really happening."

Swift purchased the master recordings from Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles investment fund, for around $360 million, according to Billboard.

Previously, Swift's former record label, Big Machine, sold them to music executive Scooter Braun in 2019, who then went on sell them to Shamrock Capital in November 2020 in a deal reported to be worth $300 million.

