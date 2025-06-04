Leavitt responds as Elon Musk slams 'pork-filled congressional spending bill'

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt laughed in a White House press conference on Tuesday (June 3), when a reporter asked her if Donald Trump was mad about Elon Musk's recent scathing attack on the "big beautiful bill."

Musk, who stepped down as head of the Department of Government efficiency on Friday (May 30), slammed Trump's bill on Twitter/X saying: "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."

Leavitt said that the President would be sticking by the bill despite Musk's comments saying 'shame' on anyone who voted for it.

