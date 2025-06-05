Simone Biles calls out Kylie Jenner over clothing brand - but not all is as it seems

US gymnast Simone Biles hilariously called out Kylie Jenner ’s fashion brand, calling one garment she tried on a “crime”.

In a story on Instagram, the Olympian shared a mirror selfie of her wearing an oversized faux leather blazer from Jenner’s clothing brand Khy.

But, it seems Biles was less than impressed by the sizing and fit of the jacket and its extremely oversized look.

Captioning the photo, in which the burgundy blazer is swallowing her up, Biles wrote: “Ms. Kylie Jenner this is a crime !!!!!!”

Along with several crying laughing emojis, she added: “This is not an XXS/XS.”

With Biles standing at four feet eight inches, it seems the smallest size available was still not small enough to get away with.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, she posted an edited photo of Gigi Hadid wearing a comically gigantic Vetements hoodie and wrote: “This is me on the last slide, SICK.”

Instagram/@simonebiles

The Khy blazer in question sells online for $138 (£102) is described as a “boxy, ultra-oversized blazer with a drop shoulder and flap pockets”.

The product page notes: “For an ultra-oversized fit as intended, we recommend ordering your normal size”.

Instagram/@simonebiles

In the first hour of the Khy launch in November 2023, the brand had made more than $1 million in sales.

And, maybe it was right for Biles to call out Jenner directly.

“I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” Jenner said in a Vogue interview at the time of the launch.

“From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing.”

Why not read…

Kylie Jenner just casually dropped the details of her boob job on TikTok: 'Hope this helps lol'

Simone Biles' captures hearts with 'beautiful' comment about her adopted parents

Timothee Chalamet’s 'ex' unexpectedly reacts to Kylie Jenner romance

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon