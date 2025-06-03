Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons returned to a press conference on Operation Patriot, appearing riled up and emotional when a reporter asked why ICE agents were wearing masks.

Storming back into the room Lyons said he was going to take the question on masks before announcing ICE officers had been photographed and doxxed, saying: "People are out there taking photos of the names and their faces and posting them online with death threats to their family."

This comes in the wake of the Trump administration's increased crackdown on illegal immigrants in the United States and continued controversy around deported individuals such as Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings