Sabrina Carpenter has dropped a teaser video, appearing to hint there's new music on the way - so, could it be the song of the summer?

In the 16-second clip, the 26-year-old can be seen with her trademark blonde curls and wearing a white shirt along with denim shorts and a pair of silver high heels and has a suitcase with her.

As Sabrina extended her hand to try and get the attention of the truck, the driver ignored her and zoomed past her.

But then another vehicle drives by, this time a car and at the end we hear the only sound from the clip where the pop star laughs and says "Oh boy."

So, what is the rumoured new song?

Along with the teaser video, mysterious billboards have been popping up that read "Manchild", which social media users believe is the title of Sabrina's new song.

Other billboards read "Hey men!” “Amen,” and “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them," perhaps possible lyrics from the new tune...





However, Sabrina herself is yet to confirm the authenticity of the billboards, but that hasn't stopped social media users from speculating about the Espresso singer releasing new music and sharing their excitement.

One person, "Me on my way to pick Sabrina up myself."









"Imagine if she surprise releases the song of the summer aaaaaahhhhhh," a second person wrote.





A third person posted, "Suddenly Lady Gaga and Beyoncé drive up and Sabrina gets in the middle: Telephone Act 2".





"Whatever Sabrina Carpenter dropping is gonna be song of the summer," a fourth person commented.





Someone else added, "Sabrina Carpenter heard we didn’t have a song of the summer & she said hold my f***ing beer."





"Is Sabrina Carpenter going to have song of the summer for 2 years in a row? Yes," another person declared, referring to the singer's previous 2024 hit song,Espresso.

However, some people noted how Sabrina's latest album 'Short n' Sweet' was released less than a year ago, and she appears to already be teasing a new song, though others defended the singer noting that she's allowed to release music whenever she wants.

"I’m sorry but i really hope this is just a stand alone thing. We need to normalize having long eras for albums and not rushing work," one person said.









A second person noted, "Great work can be done quickly if the artist really cares."





"This is so real and I’m honestly a bit worried that short-form content has ruined us from enjoying things for long periods of time and that the 'era' will now be reduced to like a year or even less than that. It’s not feasible for artists to overwork themselves like that," a third person noted.





A fourth person commented, "We need to normalize artists doing whatever they want with their art."

Elsewhere, could Sabrina Carpenter be joining Mamma Mia 3? and People are just realising young Sabrina Carpenter is in this TV series.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.