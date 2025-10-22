Xbox next gen console will be 'very premium' says top boss and gamers are furious

The price of Game Pass Ultimate rising by 50 per cent, the ROG Xbox Ally X costing $1,000 (although Microsoft claims that price was set by Asus) and further reports Xbox dev kits have gone up in price from $1,500 to $2,000...

It seems it's becoming increasingly expensive to use Xbox hardware or enjoy its library of games in both personal and professional capacities.

And in keeping with that trend, Xbox president Sarah Bond has teased the upcoming next gen console for the company will be "very premium" in an interview with Mashable.

Gamers online are furious.

Bond teased the next gen Xbox console will be a console PC hybrid and said: "The next gen console is going to be a very premium, very high end curated experience.

"You're starting to see some of the thinking that we have in this handheld [ROG Xbox Ally X] but I don't want to give it all away."

This was reposted into the Consoles Subreddit and gamers online are furious and disappointed at Bond's comments.

One user said: "Consoles won't be worth it anymore if they get too expensive."

"If it's just a PC with an Xbox logo on it, I will never buy an Xbox console again and will jump to PlayStation with a Switch on the side," another declared. "I don't care for PC gaming, I despise it, I want a console."

A third commented: "Assuming it won't be PC. Higher price -> fewer players -> lower profits for dev -> fewer games."

"LMAO so the next console is going to be a PC that you cant play your Xbox library on?" a fourth asked.

And a fifth summarised: "Being the most expensive box in your cabinet still won't matter if it doesn't have games. I really think Xbox is toast unless they REALLY pump out what made the brand and a lot of it consistently."

