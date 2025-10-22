Trump got 'extremely angry' when told he's 'only the third best president'

Donald Trump admitted he was “very angry” when a man ranked him the third‑best U.S. president in a recent TV interview, placing him behind only George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

During his remarks at a recent luncheon in the White House rose garden, Trump turning to Republican senators said, "It's going to be hard to beat Washington and Lincoln, but we're going to give it a try."

He then claimed that his presidency played a role in preventing a “eight wars, nine coming" and that no other president had achieved that.

