5 Harlan Coben TV shows you need to add to your watch list after Lazarus

There are no shortage of TV shows on our watch lists right now, and with Harlan Coben's Lazarus now streaming on Prime Video, we can't imagine ourselves anywhere but the sofa for the foreseeable future.

The thriller marks Coben's second Prime Video adaptation, with 12 (soon to be 13) other shows on Netflix, and spans eight thrilling episodes, starring Billy Nighy, Sam Claflin.

As for the plot, it follows Joel Lazarus, who returns home after his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Coben is no stranger to a story that'll leave us puzzling over the tiny details long after the show is over, and his other tales are no different.

So, if you've finished Lazarus, here are five other Harlan Coben shows you should consider watching...

Stay Close

Starring James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, and Eddie Izzard, Stay Close, which was released in 2021, follows "a shady cast of characters tries to move on from a nearly two-decades-old missing-persons mystery... and are thrown back together when a new disappearance echoes the suspicious circumstances of the past."

Missing You

Released at the start of 2025, Missing You immediately became one of biggest Coben's Netflix adaptations, and stars Ashley Walters, Steve Pemberton, and Coben-drama-regular, Richard Armitage.

"When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past", the plot reads.

The show even stars a cameo from TikTok creator, GK Barry.

The Innocent

Described as "a slow burn, psychological, dark, and suspenseful" by Netflix, The Innocent, which was released in 2021, is based on a Coben book from all the way back in 2005.

It was released on Netflix in Spanish, and follows Mateo, who is trying to rebuild his life as a new person after committing a murder nine years prior. When one phone call prompts his past to follow him, he once again has to act above the law to escape his fate.

Fool Me Once

One of Coben's most-loved Netflix adaptations, Fool Me Once features an all-star cast that include Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley.

"When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past", the plot of the 2024 crime-drama reads.

The twist at the ending of this one is not to be missed.

The Stranger

Netflix’s The Stranger kicks off like every suburban drama in the making. Adam Price is a regular family man until a mysterious woman - who we know only as the Stranger - drops a truth bomb that his wife Corinne faked a pregnancy and miscarriage.

But it doesn't end there. Corinne then mysteriously disappears leaving Adam not only confused, but unravelling a whole host of other mysteries involving his wife.

As for the Stranger, she's like Gossip Girl - she knows everything about everyone... and they should be worried.

