Every record Taylor Swift has broken so far with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3rd and is already breaking records in its first week.

It is the pop star's 12th studio album, and Swift collaborated with producers Max Martin and Shellback on this record, who previously worked with Swift on her albums Red, 1989, and reputation.

The Life of a Showgirl was recorded in Sweden, which Swift would fly back and forth to during the European leg of Swift's highly popular Eras Tour, and Swift herself described the album as "everything that was going on behind the curtain".

The album has received generally favourable to mixed reviews, but the numbers speak for themselves as this era has already broken records.

Here is a rundown of them:

Lead single - 'The Fate of Ophelia'

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The lead single for The Life of a Showgirl is the opening track 'The Fate of Ophelia', which broke records within the first day of its release.

According to the Guinness World Records, 'The Fate of Ophelia' had 30,987,370 filtered streams on Spotify on its first day, making it the most-streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours and the most-streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.

Meanwhile, it was the same on Apple Music as it was the music streamer's biggest song of the year by first-day streams globally

What's more, this record was already Swift's from a previous song of hers, with "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone from The Tortured Poets Department released on April 19th 2024 - with 25,204,472 times during its first day.

The Life of A Showgirl breaks Adele's streaming record

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy and Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Swift has set a new record in the modern era for the most albums sold in a week in the United States, having already sold more than 3.4 million units in pure album sales (both physical and digital).

This means Swift surpassed the record previously set by Adele's 25, with 3.378 million copies sold in its first week in November 2015, and so it is the largest sales week for any album since Luminate began electronically tracking music data in 1991, when the modern era of weekly music tabulation began, according to Billboard.

On Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, the album had the biggest streaming days of the year.

Taylor Swift sets new box office record with 'The Life of a Showgirl' film

To accompany the album, Swift also had cinema screenings of "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl", which included the world premiere of "The Fate of Ophelia," music video, plus behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and Taylor Swift's commentary about each song on the album.

The film came in at No.1 at the North American box office the weekend of Oct. 3 with $33 million, as per Comscore.

So Swift had both an album and a film at No.1 on the same week, a feat that other artists hadn't pulled off, such as Prince in 1984 with "Purple Rain" and Whitney Houston in 1992 with "The Bodyguard", Deadline reported.

However, Swift isn't the first woman to achieve this; that would be Jennifer Lopez, whose album J.Lo and film The Wedding Planner were top of their respective charts in January 2001.

Taylor Swift earns podcast record with appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Even before the album was released, the hype was real as Swift's appearance on New Heights podcast hosted by her fiancé and NFL player Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce had the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube on 13 August at 1.3 million.

During her guest appearance, Swift discussed her Eras Tour, buying back her master records, and the highly anticipated album announcement, where she shared details about The Life of a Showgirl.

At the time of writing, the podcast episode now has over 23 million views.

Swift's biggest-ever opening week on the UK chart

She broke a big record on one side of the pond, and she's also making waves on the other side as Swift achieved her 14th No. 1 album in the UK (this includes rerecordings of previous albums), selling 432,000 combined units in the first seven days, making it the biggest opening weekend of her career.

As a result, Swift has now surpassed Elvis Presley, with 13 No.1 albums, and is tied with the Rolling Stones, and just ahead of her now are the Beatles and Robbie Williams, who both have 15 UK No.1 albums.

Other records Swift has set

Here are some more impressive stats Swift had achieved with The Life of a Showgirl:

iTunes’ Biggest Album of 2025 based on first-day sales worldwide

2.7 million US album sales in 24 hours

New record for most copies of a vinyl album sold in a single week in the U.S (1.2 million sold).

Elsewhere from Indy100, Taylor Swift says Travis Kelce confused Greta Gerwig for A-lister's wife, and Jason Kelce loses it as Travis Kelce reacts to 'Wood' by Taylor Swift.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.