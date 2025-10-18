5 of the rawest moments from 'Molly-Mae: Behind It All' season 2

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Fresh off the back of winning an NTA for its first season, Molly-Mae: Behind It All returns with even more unfiltered access to the world of Molly-Mae Hague – and this time, nothing is off-limits.

Out today (18 October), the first three episodes of the Amazon Prime Video series see Hague navigating the highs and lows of life as a young mum and businesswoman.

From building up her fashion brand Maebe to confronting online criticism and opening up about her relationship with Tommy Fury, season two offers a noticeably more vulnerable glimpse into her life.

Whether she’s breaking down the realities of parenting two-year-old Bambi or addressing long-standing rumours about childcare, Hague isn't holding back – and the result is her rawest series yet.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Not 'quite ready' to wear engagement ring

Hague opens up about where things currently stand with Tommy Fury. The couple, who got engaged before their brief split, are back together – but she admits she’s not quite ready to start wearing her engagement ring again just yet.

"We’re back together. I don’t know what we are. I’ve not put my [engagement] ring back on yet just because I just don’t feel quite ready," she says, speaking to camera.

She goes on to explain: "And also, I would kind of like him to make a bit of a gesture. Not ask me again. That’s just like a lot, but you know, just a nice dinner or something just to have that moment of like 'Ok, I’ll wear my ring again.'"





Addressing nanny speculations

In the show, Hague finally opens up about a topic that’s long been fuelling online chatter... childcare.

"There's always been speculation about child care," she says. "I didn't know what a big thing it would become."

She admits, "I got too scared to talk about it honestly," adding, "to be honest, I’ve wanted to speak about it so many times, but I haven’t known how to mention it without upsetting anyone or causing controversy, which is the last thing I want to do".

"People think I haven't been truthful," Hague says, explaining that with a busy career, Fury's schedule, and her mum living three hours away, hiring a nanny is a necessary decision.

"It helped me create the life I want for Bambi," she reflects. "I'm in a privileged position; I can have someone watch her for me so I can grow my business."

Molly-Mae: Behind It All/Amazon Prime









'Trust issues' with Tommy Fury

During a getaway to Abersoch with a friend and their children, Hague is seen opening up in a candid conversation with Fury, who is celebrating the premiere of his reality series, Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

While praising him as an incredible dad and partner – and affirming that she makes the "right decision" in rekindling their relationship – Hague also reveals some of her lingering concerns.

"It's just this shadow of the past that will always just – sounds really deep – but kind of come back and haunt us a bit," she shares to the camera.

"It's just trust issues," she adds. "It's trust issues."

She goes on to explain that she doesn’t want to come across as a "nag" or a "bore," but admits that "there are still things that make me anxious and that's not his fault."

Molly-Mae: Behind It All/Amazon Prime









L'Oreal show drama

After turning down the opportunity the year before, Hague finally made her debut on the L'Oréal runway during Paris Fashion Week in September 2025.

While she later shares a reflective moment on TikTok, Behind It All reveals things aren’t quite so smooth behind the scenes. During fittings, she struggles to find something she feels good in, particularly when faced with a dress featuring a daring thigh-high split.

"I've never got my leg out in my whole career," she admits. "When I'm meant to look my best and feel my best, I've got to get my leg out because I've got nothing else to wear."

While viewers now know she does walk the runway alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner and Eva Longoria, the series ends on a cliffhanger about what happens next.

@mollymaehague A short story on confidence growth🤍 #fyp









Almost getting 'cancelled'

Hague doesn’t shy away from addressing online backlash in season two – particularly after a moment in her vlog where she claims she hasn’t "done one social fun thing" all summer, despite sharing snaps from Dubai, the Cotswolds and Wimbledon.

"I was so frustrated with myself when I saw the comments," she admits. "I can completely understand why people had a problem with what I said."

Manager Fran Britton says, "people are looking to cancel you," adding that she notices people looking for Hague's downfall over the last few years.

Opening up to Fran, Hague shares, "It was stupid. It's annoying. I'm blessed."

She also reflects on the fallout from her viral "we all have the same 24 hours as Beyoncé" quote, revealing: "I genuinely meant no malice or anything in that comment. I felt I upset so many people, I had to hold my hands up. To get so angry and hateful comments and death threats. Who has that level of anger?"

Molly-Mae: Behind It All/Amazon Prime









How to watch Molly-Mae: Behind It All

The first three episodes of Behind It All series two drop on Amazon Prime Video from 18 October. Episodes 4-6 are set to arrive in early 2026.





