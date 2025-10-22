Trump thanks 'Darth Vader' at awkward Rose Garden luncheon

Video
Things took a surreal turn at a Rose Garden luncheon with Republican senators on Tuesday (October 21) as Donald Trump introduced White House budget director Russ Vought as “Darth Vader”.
Trump then “thanked” his budget chief for cutting Democratic priorities, adding: “They call him Darth Vader, I call him a fine man.”
The bizarre sci-fi tribute drew awkward delayed clapping as Trump thanked him for doing "a great job" before promising Democrats that "they're never gonna get them back."
Why not read…
- 'I want MAGA to have healthcare': AOC says she's the opposite of Trump
- Trump refuses to speak to ABC after Stephanopoulos cuts off JD Vance
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
Up next Trump
Trump compares himself to Biden: 'You wont see me in a bathing suit'