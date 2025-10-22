Trump thanks 'Darth Vader' at awkward Rose Garden luncheon

Things took a surreal turn at a Rose Garden luncheon with Republican senators on Tuesday (October 21) as Donald Trump introduced White House budget director Russ Vought as “Darth Vader”.

Trump then “thanked” his budget chief for cutting Democratic priorities, adding: “They call him Darth Vader, I call him a fine man.”

The bizarre sci-fi tribute drew awkward delayed clapping as Trump thanked him for doing "a great job" before promising Democrats that "they're never gonna get them back."

