Trump's wild Truth Social post has people concerned he's planning a future 'takeover'

Donald Trump has continued his recent form of posting bizarre videos on social media – and the latest one has people concerned.

In recent days, Trump has responded to the No Kings protest by sharing an AI-generated video of himself wearing a crown and flying a plane that spread faeces onto those demonstrating , but that is not all.

Another post on Truth Social sparked genuine concern for the future of the US after Trump shared an edited video of what appeared to be a Time magazine cover. It featured an adapted version of the graphic for a 2018 cover story that showed Trump campaign signs.

But, what sparked the most concern was that the signs, which were being increasingly zoomed in on, read “Trump 2028”, “Trump 2032”, “Trump 2036”, “Trump 2040”, “Trump 2044” and so on. This, despite presidential term limits that mean he can’t legally run for a third term .

Trump also posted the video back in 2019 , but given his recent behaviour (including selling Trump 2028 hats ), people have been left concerned after he shared it again.

“Donald Trump just posted this on Truth Social. Somebody needs to take the phone away from Grandpa,” the account Republicans Against Trump commented.

Someone claimed: “If Obama or Biden posted s**t like this Republicans would never stop talking about it. He’s setting America up for a fascist takeover.”

“This deranged man couldn’t be any more anti-American. He is against every ideal country was built on including presidential term limits,” another said.

One person argued: “I would not be surprised if he is damn serious — it’s about establishing the rule of the House of Trump. The old Don has many greedy offspring…”

Someone else claimed: “Trump is telling you he isn’t leaving office.”

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings