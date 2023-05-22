Theatre Royal Stratford East, an off-West End theatre in London, has upset conservatives after they learned one showing of the comedy play Tambo and Bones has been listed as a ‘Black Out’ performance.
Taking place on 5 July, the special performance is “arranged for Black audience members specifically”, and while “no one is excluded from attending”, non-Black individuals are asked to “consider attending another performance”.
And to be clear, there are 28 other performances they can go to.
So what exactly is a ‘Black Out’ performance?
First trialed on Broadway back in September 2019 for a production of Slave Play, the show’s playwright Jeremy O. Harris came up with the idea to create an environment “in which an all-Black-identifying audience can experience and discuss an event in the performing arts, film, athletic and cultural spaces – free from the white gaze”.
And it turned out to be pretty popular. A second ‘Black Out’ performance was scheduled for the final performance of Slave Play at the Golden Theatre in the US, before Harris brought the idea across the pond for his play Daddy, which played at London’s Almeida Theatre last year.
Now, Tambo and Bones has decided to adopt the initiative, with director Matthew Xia saying: “Over the past few years, a number of playwrights and directors in the US and the UK have created private and safe spaces for Black theatregoers to experience productions that explore complex, nuanced race-related issues.
“I felt that with a play like Tambo and Bones which unpicks the complexity of Black performance in relation to the white gaze, it was imperative that we created such a space.”
Sounds like a positive and progressive step, yet one white TalkTV presenter – Russell Quirk – decided to take issue with the performance by reportedly buying all remaining front-row seats.
Thankfully, many more people have thrown their support behind the theatre and the creative team behind Tambo and Bones, and criticised The Telegraph’s coverage of the issue:
\u201cpaywalled with an inflammatory headline to insight anti-black racism towards the cast and crew.\n\nthey\u2019re doing ONE Black Out performance for Black audiences (and if white people turn up they actually can\u2019t turn them away).\n\nthere are 28 other performances anyone can attend.\u201d— xanthus stan account (@xanthus stan account) 1684670221
\u201cIf you\u2019re a producer programming work centred around black trauma, bake a blackout into your campaign already. \n\nThey clearly don\u2019t happen enough if people are this pressed. \n\nBig love @stratfordeast\u201d— Ryan Carter (@Ryan Carter) 1684668727
\u201cvery proud to work with an organisation that continues to centre it\u2019s communities and audiences. Solidarity with all the wonderful team at @stratfordeast\u201d— Katie Greenall (@Katie Greenall) 1684754818
\u201cAbsolute nonsense, which a cursory glance at the website shows. \n\nSolidarity with the Tambo & Bones cast, creatives and everyone else working on or with the show at @stratfordeast\u201d— Equity Live Performance (@Equity Live Performance) 1684673082
\u201cBig solidarity to @Excalibah & @stratfordeast for the racist culture war that has been stirred up by bad actors in the media. I\u2019ve seen a lot of all white audiences in my time. Funny no one is writing articles about that. Hatred, which this is, has no place in society.\u201d— Chris Sonnex (@Chris Sonnex) 1684744548
\u201cStanding with you @Excalibah & the artists and team of #TamboAndBones and all @stratfordeast. You\u2019ve made a choice that\u2019s all about inclusion and community for one performance in a run of many. It\u2019s being used as fuel to fire up a culture war and that\u2019s not right.\u201d— Kris Nelson (@Kris Nelson) 1684702775
\u201cI would like to thank the Daily Mail, Express, and The Telegraph for the free publicity of Tambo & Bones @stratfordeast. Without their shenanigans, I would not have known to buy several tickets. I also bought tickets for my friend to attend the relaxed environment show.\u201d— Lara 'Challah Black Girl' M \ud83d\udfe3 (@Lara 'Challah Black Girl' M \ud83d\udfe3) 1684702409
\u201cDeliberately inflammatory, nasty journalism. The Telegraph know full well this in ONE Black Out performance in the whole run, offered to Black people as an act of generosity and love. White people can go to *any other show* Solidarity @stratfordeast\u201d— Lily Einhorn (@Lily Einhorn) 1684703897
On Monday, Theatre Royal Stratford East issued a statement and said: “Black Out night is an initiative which started on Broadway and has been taken up by several London theatres, the spirit of which is congregation, celebration and healing.
“Tambo and Bones, staged at Stratford East, is a bold new play, a satire that actively explores race and what it is to be Black.
“We have chosen to embrace this initiative for one performance, during the play’s month-long run, as a space for Black audiences to experience the play as a community.”
