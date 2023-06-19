Elemental is the first Pixar movie to feature a non-binary character

Disney's Pixar has revealed its first-ever non-binary character who features in the studio's latest film Elemental.

Set in a city where water, fire, air and land residents live, the moving story is all about "a fiery young woman," called Ember and a "go-with-the-flow guy" called Wade who discover "something elemental: how much they actually have in common", according to the film synopsis.

Wade's younger sibling, Lake Ripple is a non-binary character who uses they/them pronouns and is also voiced by non-binary voice actor Ava Hauser.

Sharing the news on Twitter on Friday (June 16), Hauser posted: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT I got to play Pixar's first non-binary character. Meet Lake!

"I voice Lake in the new movie #Elemental! I'm seeing it in theaters tonight with my friends, so you can catch it in theaters too if you wanna see them."





People also shared some love for this news and for the character Lake.





















While others noted other Pixar characters in the past who have not exactly followed the gender binary, namely Francis from A Bug's Life.



















Elemental made around $30 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, with Reutersreporting that this is the second-lowest debut in Pixar's history. Elemental will be released in UK cinemas on July 7.

