Pride month: Five famous faces who were raised by LGBT+ families

Pride month is currently being celebrated around the world, and there are more famous faces than you might realise who were raised by LGBT+ families.

In fact, Jay-Z was most-notably supportive of his mum, Gloria Carter, who came out back in 2017, with the rapper saying he 'cried' with happiness - and even went on to dedicate song lyrics to her.

Similarly, 50 Cent's mum came out as lesbian when he was young, but she unfortunately passed away soon after.

In 1944 Robert De Niro's dad, a renowned painter, publicly came out as gay and entered into a relationship with poet Robert Duncan.

