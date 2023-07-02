The cast of hit Netflix show Heartstopper gave the middle finger to anti-LGBTQ+ religious protestors at Pride in London.

Stars of the show including Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, Will Gao, Sebastian Croft, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan flipped the bird at the protesters from their own float on Saturday.

Coming-of-age comedy drama Heartstopper enters its second series in August, after Netflix shared a teaser this weekend. It was adapted for television from Alice Oseman’s graphic novels of the same name.

Stars were also pictured dancing along to hits including Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ and Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam Padam’, and blowing kisses towards the protesters.

More than a million people descended on central London on 31 June for the 51st annual Pride parade, flooding the capital with rainbows and glitter as people turned out to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Britain.

Sending a message to all those who took part, Pride in London said: “Thank you for your support and ensuring no-one marched alone. We hope you had an amazing day full of love and pride. Please stay safe this evening and take care of each other.”

Separately, this year’s Pride was disrupted by activists from Just Stop Oil, who temporarily halted the parade, sprayed the road and sat in front of a Coca-Cola float.

The group had previously warned it would take action, calling on organisers of the event to ban floats from “high-polluting” sponsors and to condemn new oil, gas and coal.

A statement from LGBTQ+ members of Just Stop Oil said: “These partnerships embarrass the LGBTQ+ community at a time when much of the cultural world is rejecting ties to these toxic industries.”

