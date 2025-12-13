King’s special post box delivery for scientists in the Antarctic

Scientists working at a remote British research station in the Antarctic received a special delivery of a new Royal Mail post box in time for Christmas – thanks to the King.

Kirsten Shaw, a station support assistant who runs the British Antarctic Territory Post Office at Rothera Research Station, wrote to the monarch asking for a replacement for the base’s previous hand-painted replica box.

The Royal Household was “touched by the story of the team working in one of the most remote places on earth” and teamed up with Royal Mail to arrange the gift of one of its famous red lamppost boxes, featuring the King’s cypher, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) said.

Station support assistant Kirsten Shaw, who wrote to the King, and station leader Aurelia Reichardt with the post box (British Antarctic Survey/Jake Martin/PA)

The post box was delivered by the UK’s polar research vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough, along with the first major drop of supplies to the base following the continent’s long, dark winter.

Aurelia Reichardt, station leader at Rothera, described the present as “having a piece of home with us”.

“It’s such an honour for the station to be gifted a real Royal Mail post box,” she said.

“It’s given the community here a real boost – and it’s a great reminder to take the time to reach out to loved ones, even when work gets hectic.

“For our team, who are working in such a remote place, it’s like having a piece of home with us.”

The post box at Rothera, in front of the base’s new Discovery Building (British Antarctic Survey/Jake Martin/PA)

Earlier this year, the King recorded a personal message for researchers in Antarctica, expressing the “greatest admiration for the critically important work you do”, to coincide with the 24 hours of darkness they experience on June 21 – the southern hemisphere’s shortest day.

Ms Shaw, who is responsible for getting mail in and out of Rothera and also across to other BAS stations and science field camps, said: “Being in Antarctica is incredible, but it’s full of extremes.

“So I think it’s a special thing to send post back home, to communicate your experiences. It’s a moment of your life that you put down on paper and give to someone else.”

Kirsten Shaw with the post box which arrived via the RRS Sir David Attenborough (British Antarctic Survey/Matt Hughes/PA)

Ms Shaw, who was awarded the Fuchs Medal in 2022 for outstanding devotion to the Antarctic community thanks to her postal work, sorts the staff’s letters, adds British Antarctic Territory stamps and packs the post into bags for international delivery.

The mail is then sent on the RRS Sir David Attenborough or via BAS aircraft to an office in Stanley on the Falkland Islands, before being transported on an “air bridge” route to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, ready to be picked up by Royal Mail.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said sending and receiving post at Rothera was “vital” to keeping those working there connected with family and friends at Christmas.

“Sending and receiving mail is a vital connection for staff working in one of the most remote places on Earth – especially at Christmas, when messages from loved ones mean so much,” he said.

The previous handmade post box at Rothera (British Antarctic Survey/Aurelia Reichardt/PA)

“This new post box will help keep that tradition alive and ensure the magic of mail even reaches the Antarctic.”

Rothera – the largest British Antarctic facility – is home to around 100 staff in the summer months and just 22 in the winter, from April to mid-October.

Adelie penguins are also found living there, with pictures released by the BAS showing the birds strolling near the new post box.

Located 1,860km south of the Falkland Islands on Adelaide Island to the west of the Antarctic Peninsula, Rothera serves as a centre for biological research and a hub for supporting deep-field and air operations.

A pair of Adelie penguins pass the post box (British Antarctic Survey/Martin Allen/PA)

Lamppost boxes are the Royal Mail’s smallest and were originally designed to be fixed to lampposts.

The box will eventually be located in the Discovery Building, the station’s new 4,500m-squared modern scientific support and operations centre.