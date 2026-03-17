Nvidia DLSS 5 reveal completely obliterated online - and the memes are flowing

Oh dear... Nvidia has revealed DLSS 5 at its GTC Live conference and it's been absolutely obliterated on social media.

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and is Nvidia's AI-powered image enhancement technology that renders games at lower resolutions and upscales them in real-time to help improve performance.

DLSS 5 is described as Nvidia's "most significant breakthrough in computer graphics since the debut of real-time ray tracing in 2018" as it introduces a real-time neural rendering model that infuses pixels with photoreal lighting and materials. It will be available in Autumn.

Some of the biggest publishers and developers have already shared support for it, including Bethesda, Capcom, Hotta Studio, NetEase, NCSOFT, S-GAME, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros Games.

Nvidia publicly shared a side-by-side comparison of Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem with and without DLSS 5 in use - and a lot of people online claim Grace looks as though she has been created using generative AI with the tech in use / Nvidia & Capcom

But after the technology was revealed and side-by-side comparison screenshots and videos showing the same content with and without it, it is being completely panned online with widespread claims DLSS 5 makes games look like they have been created entirely using generative AI and it is not how developers will intend their games to look.

Although background details look much sharper, which has been noted by some, character faces do look as though they have been created using generative AI and lighting is claimed to not be as realistic because of complete removal of shadows in other examples.

On Nvidia's X / Twitter post showing off the new technology, pretty well every comment panned it.

One said: "This looks horrifically bad, nobody wants an AI slop filter on top of their games."

Another posted a meme and said: "Roll this back because it looks garbage."

One posted a meme that said: "Upgrade, f*** go back, I SAID GO BACK."

The memes kept flowing, with another posting: "Two sticks of RAM cost $900 because of this s** [sic] btw."

One commented: "Like what's the point? Artists spend hours perfecting a model for you to come and replace it with AI faces? I seriously hate this so much."

And another posted a meme that said "your AI slop bores me" with the caption: "WORST TWEET OF ALL TIME."

Away from Nvidia's Tweet, the memes mocking DLSS 5 have been widespread on social media.













In a release, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said: "Twenty-five years after Nvidia invented the programmable shader, we are reinventing computer graphics once again.



"DLSS 5 is the GPT moment for graphics - blending handcrafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression."

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