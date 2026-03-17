Donald Trump has revealed he was “shocked” that Iran hit other Middle Eastern countries with air strikes after the US-Israel-initiated war – but absolutely nobody else is.

At the end of February, the US president launched the country into a war with Iran, in collaboration with Israel, without seeking prior approval from Congress for his actions, and Iran has since retaliated. So far, at least 13 US service members have been killed in the violence and at least 200 are wounded. In the Middle East, hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded.

In a White House event, Trump revealed he was “shocked” that Iran hit back by striking other countries in the Middle East. Trump is now accused of “begging” other countries to help the US fight back.

Trump claimed: “They weren't supposed to go after all these other countries in the Middle East.”

But, it didn’t take long for people to point out that Iran literally informed the UN Security Council that is exactly what it would do if the US struck, in a letter dated nine days before the US attacked.

In the letter , Iran warned that if struck, “all bases, facilities and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets”.

“We are governed by complete morons,” someone wrote in response to Trump’s claim.

Another said it was, “Insane that he just admits how ignorant and incompetent he is and how much he has botched this war”.

Someone else mocked: “Trump must be shocked every time the sun rises every morning.”

“Trump just admitted he had no idea what he was doing when he launched this attack. The Strait of Hormuz closure shocked him. Iran’s response shocked him.

“So let’s be clear: he dragged the United States into a f***ing war and now he’s sitting there stunned that Iran actually fought back,” another observed.

Another called Trump’s claim, “A stunning confession of ignorance”.

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