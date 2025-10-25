The best beauty advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2025

Ho! Ho! Ho! Whether you’re a festive fanatic or a complete scrooge, Christmas is coming, and what better way to celebrate than treating yourself to an advent calendar?

With our beauty wish lists growing rapidly, calendars that champion the latest in skincare and makeup are perfect for giving those products a test run before you commit to the full-sized versions.

What's more, beauty advent calendars tend to have value that's hundreds of pounds higher than the price you'll pay for it - so if you girl math it, it's basically free.

Here are our picks of the best beauty advent calendars to shop this festive season…(warning: spoilers ahead)

Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest, Charlotte Tilbury, £175 (value £264)

Charlotte Tilbury

Complete with 12 drawers each housing one of Charlotte Tilbury's iconic beauty products, there's some serious savings to be had with Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest - of which one was sold every minute in 2024. Where others fall flat in terms of offering, there's little in the way of product no one actually wants here. A mixture of seven travel-sized and five full-sized products, this case-meets-future jewellery box has the likes of Pillowtalk lipstick and lip liners, Glowgasm blushes, and skincare products (including the best-selling Magic Cream). Can you think of a more iconic lineup? We didn't think so either...

Beauty Advent Calendar 2025, Harvey Nichols, £250 (value £1,000+)

Harvey Nichols

Day-to-day, Harvey Nichols plays home to some of the best beauty brands on the market, and they've taken their best-selling products and wrapped them up into a gorgeous monochrome box ready to be opened this festive season. At £250 it's arguably a steal, with over £1,000 worth of product inside - including 18 full-sized products. Expect the likes of Sol de Janeiro, Trinny London, Le Labo, NARS, and ColorWow behind those doors. If that wasn't enough, they've even hidden a £50 Harvey Nichols gift card in one in every 50 calendars. A very merry Christmas indeed.

Beauty Advent Calendar, Harrods, £250 (value £1,479)

Harrods

Harrods is responsible for putting beauty advent calendars on the map. Every year it's a sell-out, and every year it rounds up the best in luxury beauty and serves it in an iconic green box representing the store's exterior. It's one of the best value on the market, with over £1,450 worth of product for just £250, and you're truly getting the crème de la crème of brands inside. Margot Robbie's favourite Augustinus Bader serum? Check. Every A-lister's favourite La Mer face cream? Double check. Other brands inside include Shiseido, Hourglass, Tatcha, and Medik8.

It's already sold out for 2025, but you can shop the products inside here.

Beauty advent calendar, Space NK, £260 (value £1,150)

SpaceNK

If you love a hyped beauty product, you'll be ready to welcome Space NK's 2025 advent calendar with open arms, because it's delivering every viral moment from the past year in a box. Not only that, but 26 of its 35 products (yep, some days have more than one treat inside!) are full-sized. Some of the big hitters include Augustinus Bader Retinol Serum 15ml, Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, 15ml, Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil in Strawberry Sorbet, 8ml, and Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother, 100ml.

Advent calendar 2025, Cult Beauty, £240 (value £1,100)

Cult Beauty

If you're not racing to grab Cult Beauty's advent calendar before it sells out each year, did you even do Christmas? This much-loved addition to the lineup not only boasts product worth almost x6 its price, but it also covers every aspect of beauty. We don't just mean makeup, we mean skincare aplenty, wellness tools, and even health-boosting favourites. You can expect a roster of their best-selling brands, including K18, Byoma, Augustinus Bader, and Summer Fridays.

24-Day Premium Advent Calendar, Boots, £150 (value £612.50)

Boots

24 days of haircare, skincare, and makeup? Count us in. This year, Boots is delivering some of its best-selling brands to motivate us on the run-up to Christmas, with 17 of those being full-sized products. Classics, including Garnier and Cetaphil, make an appearance, alongside newer viral brands such as Pixi and The Inkey List. The perfect mix of staples and discovering your new favourite brands.

Face and Body advent calendar, ASOS, £98 (value £406)

ASOS

This box is truly a beauty lovers dream, with sell-out products across skincare, haircare, and makeup included in its 25 compartments - boasting a cool 76 per cent saving on buying the items individually. Rituals, Beauty Works, ELF, and Charlotte Tilbury are just some of the leading names behind those doors, and 15 full-sized products to boot.

Deluxe advent calendar, Rituals, £137.90 (value £196)

Rituals

For the wellness gurus among us, Rituals' Deluxe advent calendar is a diorama designed to come to life as you open each door. The winter scene contains 24 treats (three full-size) including best-sellers across home, bath, and body. Whether you're a fan of their Sakura, Ayurveda, or Karma ranges - you're guaranteed to find something you'll love.

Beauty Advent Calendar 2025, LookFantastic, £105 (value £655)

LookFantastic

With over 800 five-star reviews to back up its credibility, there's little wonder LookFantastic's annual beauty calendar only gets better over time. You'll unwrap 25 days of beauty which includes 28 products (17 being full-sized), including Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream 15ml (Deluxe Size) worth £37, Spectrum Collections 4 Piece Metallic Brush Set (Full Size), worth over £24, LANEIGE Hydro UV Defence EX SPF 50 20ml worth £13, and Medik8 Hydra B5 Intense 30ml worth £59.

