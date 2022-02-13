The way to anyone’s heart is, rather famously, through their stomach.

Whether you’re going out to eat or staying at home this Valentine’s Day, you might be interested to know that there are certain ingredients that can add an extra sprinkle of spice to your dishes.

Certain foods, known as aphrodisiacs, can enhance senses - sight, smell, touch and taste - and heighten your sex drive.

Whilst there are well known global aphrodisiacs such as oysters, chocolate and saffron, this year recipe box delivery company HelloFresh shared five lesser-known foods that can spike you and your partner’s libido.

1. Ginger

Ginger is one of the lesser-known aphrodisiacs, and aside from having a plethora of health benefits, it’s apparently also good for getting your heart racing (literally) as the spice stimulates the circulatory system.

Ginger can be easily added into most recipes, such as stir-fries and curries, but it also makes for a great addition to cocktails.

Why not add a little bit of ginger to a fruity cocktail this Valentine’s to go alongside your evening meal?

2. Celery

Here’s a bizarre one, but chomping on celery has been known to increase the pheromone androsterone, a natural odour produced by men that encourages romance and attraction.

Celery can be added to meals for texture, but it also plays a big role in creating an aromatic base for soups, stews, and braises. Chop it up and add to some mixed vegetables, or blend with other ingredients to make a delicious soup for starters.

3. Okra



Okra, otherwise known in English-speaking countries as 'ladies fingers' is reputed as the 'vegetable of love' as it's rich in magnesium, a natural relaxant.

Okra can be found in most supermarkets and can be added to curry recipes or sautéed and tossed in garlic for an extra special side dish.

4. Maca

Studies have shown that maca boosts attractiveness towards others, making it a great ingredient to add to any Valentine’s Day love potions or recipes.

Maca is a sweet root vegetable that goes well with chocolate and coffee and is widely available to buy. It can also be easily added to drinks or baking recipes.

By mixing maca with an indulgent chocolate mousse, or adding it to homemade truffles, you get to enhance your adoration towards one another whilst also enjoying a scrumptious dessert.

5. Ginseng

Ginseng, a popular herb in Chinese medicine, is often used to help stimulate passion amongst couples. Some say it's an aphrodisiac because of its resemblance to the human body and the word ginseng means 'man root'. Oh my.

Ginseng can be included in cocktails, which could make for great aperitifs to start your evening meal. It also goes well in soups and broths meaning it can be added into the basis of a lot of recipes.

If you need a bit of menu inspo, head over to HelloFresh to check out which recipes include these aphrodisiacs.

Bon appétit!

