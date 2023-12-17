I lived my Home Alone Christmas dream in the world's most festive hotel

London is undoubtedly the place to satisfy festive fever, with the city cloaked in Christmas decorations, an abundance of activities and a haven for food and fizz-fuelled festivities.

A stroll down Bond Street has the power to turn any Scrooge into a Christmasphile, and you’ll soon be humming Bing Crosby hits on your way home before you know it.

Now, when it comes to cosplaying as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2, there’s one place that springs to mind: The crown jewel of hotels, Claridge’s.

Nestled on the corner of Mayfair’s elusive Brook Street and Davies Street resides the luxury hotel that has welcomed British royalty, world leaders, Hollywood stars – old and new… and now little old me.

Old folklore claims it to be one of the best places in the world, especially at Christmas. Even Spencer Tracy, one of the major stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, boldly declared he’d rather go to Claridge’s than to heaven when he dies.

But, is there any truth to this legend?

First things first, as a Northerner I was admittedly put to shame upon entering the iconic monochrome lobby. No, not because of the archaic North-South divide – but instead, it was our ‘friendly’ stereotype.

One detail, that goes far beyond art decor, the grandeur and the fashion vein weaved through the hotel, is how pleasant everybody is.

Stepping into Claridge’s felt like an alternate Narnia wonderland filled with smiles and festive cheer – including their very own Christmas choir. It didn’t take long for me to realise why a staggering amount of guests returned and became friends with the establishment, with stars who have made it their Hollywood away from home.

Claridge's

From the door staff, the receptionists, the butlers, the bar staff, all the way to diners and guests, nothing is ever too much. No request is too grand.



Claridge’s even once redecorated an entire suite to cater to a guest’s preferred aesthetic. I didn’t go that far though, but having a 24-hour butler for the first time certainly piqued my interest.

At one point, I was met with a bemused look when I politely said I didn’t require a maid several times during my 24-hour stay. Disclaimer: This wasn’t because I had trashed the place, I had just placed my bag down – which she kindly offered to unpack.

The intrinsic attention to detail is unmatched, with the placement of art decor, furniture and decorations feeling intentional. Up-to-date magazines were displayed in my living room, fresh flowers graced the countertops. There was even a wholesome welcome note with fruit and champagne on arrival.

But, there was one thing that stuck with me following my return from dinner that made the nightly wind down feel extra personal and sentimental.

While I was downstairs enjoying the lobster wellington and a round of drinks in The Fumoir, someone had dropped by with bottles of fresh water that were carefully placed on coasters on my bedside table, and Claridge’s slippers positioned at the side of the bed ready for the morning.

My jewellery was neatly laid on a cloth on the dressing table, the heating was adjusted to ensure it was warm, my skincare products were positioned in the bathroom and my hair rollers were ordered in size (you can take the girl out of Manchester).

Now, given the grandeur of the hotel, this may not seem like the biggest gesture, but it truly demonstrated how much time and care go into every one of their guests. It was the little things that made the difference.

Now, we can’t speak about Claridge’s without speaking about their Christmas displays.

Haute couture Christmas trees are nothing new to the hotel, with 2023 marking the 13th year of collaborations taking over the iconic chequered floors of the lobby.

From Karl Lagerfeld to Christian Louboutin and Dolce & Gabbana, Claridge’s lavish trees have rightly become a London seasonal attraction in itself, attracting locals and tourists across the globe wanting to catch a glimpse.

In 2021, Claridge’s played home to the Celestial Snow Globe, a luminous statement piece designed by the artistic director of Dior, Kim Jones, Last year, the Mayfair hotel unveiled a magical sculpture by Jimmy Choo.

This year, the much-anticipated sculpture is designed by none other than Louis Vuitton, a long-time friend of the hotel.

Claridge's

Marrying fashion and contemporary design, The Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2023 by Louis Vuitton celebrates the art of travel. And there’s much more history between the two than meets the eye.

Claridge’s and Louis Vuitton were both founded in 1854. During this time, Vuitton became a personal layetier to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III who made Claridge’s her residence during the winter months. Queen Victoria also visited frequently, which led to the hotel being hailed as the annex to Buckingham Palace.

Vuitton personally packed the Empress’s trunks for her stays, before opening his first London store in 1885 closeby to Claridge’s.

The legendary trunk became an iconic piece for the bourgeoisie, and can now be seen in all its glory in 2023’s festive extravaganza, boasting 5.2 metres high of 15 chrome Malles Vestiaire wardrobe trunks.

Claridge's

"What an honour it is to welcome such a legendary house as Louis Vuitton to design our Claridge’s Christmas Tree this year,” Claridge’s General Manager Paul Jackson said. "Christmas is the most magical time of year for us here at the hotel and we look forward to seeing guests and visitors immerse themselves in Louis Vuitton’s world."



Now for the big question, would I return? To put it simply: Yes, absolutely – though it may take a bit of planning and budgeting to enjoy the luxuries of the suite once more.

That said, I’ve already booked my next visit to try Claridge’s famed afternoon tea.

