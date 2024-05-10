Eurovision 2024: All of this year’s songs ranked, from borefest to brilliant

It’s that time of year again, and Eurovision is here! There’s only one thing for it, pour yourself a big old drink and settle down for one of the best nights of telly there is.

This year, the contest is hosted by Sweden after Eurovision icon Loreen returned to the contest and stormed to victory in 2023 with 'Tattoo', 11 years after first winning with 'Euphoria'.

There are 26 songs ready to battle it out in the final on Saturday (May 12) and as ever there’s a selection of weird and wonderful efforts to enjoy.

The competition has already said goodbye to plenty of entries in the two semi-finals. Thankfully, some of the truly bonkers stuff has made it through to the weekend, too.

We’ve gone ahead and ranked the songs taking part this year, including the tracks which didn’t make it through the semi-finals, from the insipid to the truly inspired. These are our picks, going from worst to best, judged purely on the strength of the tracks.

Slovenia - Raiven, Veronika

Raiven - Veronika | Slovenia 🇸🇮 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

We don’t know who Veronika is, but if the song about her is anything to go by, she’s probably as dull as dishwater. There’s nothing particularly interesting about this track from Slovenia, in fact, it might be a good time to put the kettle on when this one starts.





Lithuania - Silvester Belt, Luktelk

Silvester Belt - Luktelk | Lithuania 🇱🇹 | National Final Performance | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Just a big load of nothing, this one. Very surprising to see this one make it through the early stages – I watched Lithuania’s entry during the semi-finals and I’d forgotten it by the end of the show and the only thing I remember about the performance was the silver nose jewellery pointed out by Scott Mills, and we could hear this 10 times in a row without remembering how it goes.





DNQ: Azerbaijan - Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov, Özünlə Apar

FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov - Özünlə Apar | Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 | Showcase Performance | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Azerbaijan’s effort this year is another gentle one that never really kicks into life. There are some strong vocals and a nice enough refrain. But after tapping away inconsequentially it never gets a wiggle on, and soon fades into the background. No wonder it didn’t make it through to the final.





Serbia - Teya Dora, Ramonda

TEYA DORA - RAMONDA | Serbia 🇷🇸 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Things start out slowly for this year’s Serbian entry, with Teya Dora singing a lullaby, and things staying soft and restrained throughout. It’s quite pretty, but ultimately very forgettable, and just not very Eurovision-y we’re afraid. Honestly, quite surprised this one made it through the first semi-final.





Spain - Nebulossa, Zorra

Nebulossa - ZORRA | Spain 🇪🇸 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

A nostalgic slice of Eurotrash pop, recalling the cheese of the 90s and 00s. It’s really naff, albeit with a jolly disposition. It’s hard to hate, but this has absolutely no chance, and there are plenty of entries doing a similar sort of thing better in the competition this year. It seemed to go down very well with the crowd during the semi-finals though.





Norway - Gåte, Ulveham

Gåte - Ulveham | Norway 🇳🇴 | National Final Performance | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

There’s so little interesting stuff of note going on in this rock entry that it’s hard to know what to say about it. The switch down to half-time in the chorus feels a little hackneyed, and it doesn’t leave much of an impression at all. The rock vote will be much better served elsewhere this year.





Latvia - Dons, Hollow

Dons - Hollow | Latvia 🇱🇻 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

The Eurovision formula for power ballads seems to be in play here, at least to begin with. Intimate verses give way to propulsive bridges, then a knockout chorus, with a bigger production and drums kicking things up a gear in the second verse – that’s how it should go, at least. However, this one never sparks into life and the song is left feeling, well, a little hollow.





Finland – Windows95man, No Rules!

Windows95man - No Rules! feat. Tapiola Sinfonietta | Finland 🇫🇮 | #EurovisionALBM www.youtube.com

The song itself really isn’t anything to write home about. Remember Käärijä, Finland 2023 entry last year with ‘Cha Cha Cha’? Well, it sounds a bit like that, without being as memorable.

But this one’s not really about the song. The staging really is something else, and the (very) cheeky choreography really appeals to our puerile sense of humour. We’d even go as far as saying it’s enough to make you fall in love with Eurovision all over again. It’s just a shame the track itself isn’t better.





Greece - Marina Satti, Zari

Marina Satti - ZARI | Greece 🇬🇷 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

It seems that thundering, four-to-the-floor bangers are in shorter supply than usual this year – and Marina Satti’s effort definitely tries to take us there.

There are some interesting production choices (is that someone wigging out on the Stylophone we hear on the chorus? And what sounds like a dial tone thrown in there too?) but the end result is actually quite annoying – like being stuck in a too-noisy bar trying to make conversation, or maybe we’re just getting old.





Israel – Eden Golan, Hurricane

Eden Golan - Hurricane | Israel 🇮🇱 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 www.youtube.com

Israel's contestant Eden Golan has been warned not to leave her hotel room over security fears, and world politics is coming close to overshadowing the entire event. We’re only commenting on the strength of the track alone, here, and it’s sub par. The song is a pretty joyless plod through predictable chord changes and banal sentiments.





DNQ: Poland - Luna, The Tower

LUNA - The Tower | Poland 🇵🇱 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Waiflike vocals recalling Scandi artists like MØ, naive 80s pop melodies and shimmering synths weren’t enough to impress during the semi-finals and this slight, ultimately unsatisfying track didn’t make the final. No big surprises there.





DNQ: San Marino - Megara, 11:11

MEGARA - 11:11 | San Marino 🇸🇲 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

A thrashy throwback to 90s bands like Republica, this one, albeit without the heft or the ear for a melody. It’s spirited and has some nice techno-inflected moments, including the lengthy breakdown, but there’s no chorus to lift this to another level and it's no surprise it didn't make it through.





Germany - Isaak, Always on the Run

ISAAK - Always On The Run | Germany 🇩🇪 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

There’s something instantly familiar about this rousing track. It has the feel of a track which could do OK, with a gravel-voiced delivery from Isaak which adds weight to the whole thing. Isaak gives his all, but it’s not the most exciting entry this year by any stretch.





DNQ: Moldova – Natalia Barbu, In The Middle

Natalia Barbu - In The Middle | Moldova 🇲🇩 | National Final Performance | Eurovision 2024 www.youtube.com

Bit of a toe-tapper this one, and competently done. The house-inflected track has some nice trad folk influences thrown in there, and it actually has a central hook – which is more than some can say this year. It probably would have done as the song title suggests and finished in the middle of the pack at best, had it made it to the final.





DNQ: Belgium - Mustii, Before the Party's Over

Mustii - Before the Party’s Over | Belgium 🇧🇪 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Belgium’s 2024 track begins in brooding fashion, offering plenty of intrigue, but despite the nice orchestration and a rousing atmosphere, it doesn’t quite deliver on the early promise. Still better than plenty of tracks in contention this year.





Estonia - 5MIINUST x Puuluup, (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi

5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi | Estonia Official Video 🇪🇪 youtu.be

Never bring a fiddle to a rave, as the old saying goes – unless that is, you’re an Estonian trying to make an impression at Eurovision. This high-energy effort supercharges a central refrain played on a fiddle and drops a sick beat over the top of it. It’s manic, it’s melodic, and yeah we’re pretty into it. Will anyone else like it? Who knows.





DNQ: Iceland - Hera Björk, Scared of Heights

Hera Björk - Scared of Heights | Iceland 🇮🇸 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

The summer hit that never was. You might not associate Iceland with sun-kissed anthems, but there we are. ‘Scared of Heights’ is a bright and breezy pop romp that, despite being a little one dimensional, wouldn’t feel out of place on any commercial radio’s rotation. In fact, close your eyes and you can imagine it being the soundtrack to the next TUI advert flogging summer holidays – whether that’s a compliment or not we’re not sure. It’s a shame it didn’t make it to the final.





Austria - Kaleen, We Will Rave

Kaleen - We Will Rave | Austria 🇦🇹 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Grab your whistles and glow sticks, it’s rave time. This is a direct play for the dancefloor, and Austria’s Kaleen has produced a pretty infectious house track that does what it says on the tin. There’s not a lot of depth to it, but if you produce a song called ‘We Will Rave’, you’d better hope it gets you up dancing – and fair play, it does.





Netherlands - Joost Klein, Europapa

Joost Klein - Europapa | Netherlands 🇳🇱 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Happy hardcore, Eurovision style: this might just have all the makings of a cult classic in the competition. Think of a track by German legends Scooter with all the rough edges knocked off and you’re somewhere to understand this bonkers, ridiculously catchy number that might just do well for Netherlands this year. Is it good? No. Have we had it in our heads all week? Yes.





DNQ: Albania - Besa, Titan

BESA - TITAN | Albania 🇦🇱 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Besa can definitely sing, and her vocal performance helps this rather generic, but polished power ballad grow to an energetic finish. Trad folk influences are used sparingly in the production, and helps to deliver a well-rounded Eurovision entry that won’t blow you away but won’t leave you underwhelmed either.





DNQ: Australia - Electric Fields, One Milkali (One Blood)

Electric Fields - One Milkali (One Blood) | Australia 🇦🇺 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

As a people, the Aussies like a party, and ‘One Milkali (One Blood)’ is a track in search of a good time. There’s a sprightly feel to this one, inflected with 90s house pianos and shimmering synths. It embraces the weirder side of the contest, too, with didgeridoos playing ever more prominent places in the mix. Somehow, it works – but clearly not for the voters in the semi-final.





Cyprus - Silia Kapsis, Liar

Silia Kapsis - Liar | Cyprus 🇨🇾 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

This spirited entry bounces along quite nicely for its duration and sounds like the sort of anonymous pop that could have been released by Holly Valance in the early 00s (not a criticism by any stretch). Kapsis performs well enough, but it’s lacking a little spark that might make it a contender this year.





Luxembourg - Tali, Fighter

TALI - Fighter | Luxembourg 🇱🇺 | National Final Performance | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Luxembourg are back in the competition after nearly 40 years, and they deserved to make it through the semi-finals for this assured slice of latin pop. Tali has an awful lot to do here, with the melody jumping around while she performs a testing routine on stage, and she manages it impressively. It won’t challenge at the top, but it’s nice to have them back.





DNQ: Czechia - Aiko, Pedestal

Aiko - Pedestal | Czechia 🇨🇿 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 www.youtube.com

Sounding not unlike Olivia Rodrigo’s European cousins, Aiko are serving up a refreshing blend of pop-punk here. It’s a little different to the rest of the field this year, and there’s a spirited execution that cuts through nicely.





DNQ: Denmark - Saba, Sand

SABA - SAND | Denmark 🇩🇰 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

There’s power in Saba’s performance of this emphatic Eurovision entry, which has more about it than most in this year’s competition. It’s well put together, even if the central metaphor about sand slipping through fingers is a little overstretched. This is good Eurovision fare, though.





Ukraine - alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, Teresa & Maria

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria | Ukraine 🇺🇦 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 www.youtube.com

Just like Ukraine’s winning entry from 2022, their song this year has plenty of traditional choral influences in the mix (the song is inspired by Roman Catholic saint Mother Teresa and the Virgin Mary) while offering something contemporary. It’s a pleasing change of pace, but ultimately it doesn’t really stand out in the field.





Armenia - Ladaniva, Jako

LADANIVA - Jako | Armenia 🇦🇲 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Come for the high-energy, instrumental hook, stay for the trumpet and penny flute solos – ‘Jako’ is good fun throughout, and comes and goes in the blink of an eye at 2 minutes 25. It certainly doesn’t overstay its welcome – in fact, we want more of ‘Jako’. Hard not to like.





UK – Olly Alexander, Dizzy

Olly Alexander - Dizzy (LIVE) | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | First Semi-Final | Eurovision 2024 www.youtube.com

We hate to say it, we really do, but this is not one of the UK's great Eurovision entries. His force of personality counts for a lot, but of all the things we expected from an Olly Alexander Eurovision single, we didn’t expect to be ever so underwhelmed by the track itself.

Don't get us wrong, it's not bad by any stretch. There are echoes of Alexander’s previous collaborators Pet Shop Boys, as well as 90s pop merchants Steps here, but this relies heavily on some pretty spectacular staging to make it pop. We wanted more from Olly this year, but this is still a solid entry.





Ireland – Bambie Thug, Doomsday Blue

Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue | Ireland 🇮🇪 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 www.youtube.com

Eurovision has always been welcome to heavy metal-inspired songs, and ‘Doomsday Blue’ is definitely that. Ireland deserves credit for putting out something so strange onto the stage this year, too (saying that, they hadn’t qualified for the final since 2018, so they probably felt a gamble was needed).

For most of the track it sounds like cutting through different radio stations while driving, before arriving at Kerrang FM right at the end. Taken as a whole, it might not be the most satisfying listen this year, but it certainly doesn’t sound like anything else.





DNQ: Malta - Sarah Bonnici, Loop

Sarah Bonnici - Loop | Malta 🇲🇹 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Direct, dancefloor-forward pop, with a hook to match. There’s a flirtatious groove throughout, and the kind of disco-house that Dua Lipa has given us over recent years. The “Oh my God, you got me on loop” refrain is also lots of fun – a solid entry, this one.





Georgia - Nutsa Buzaladze, Firefighter

Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter | Georgia 🇬🇪 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

“I’m rising from these ashes like a phoenix,” Nutsa sings on the impressive ‘Firefighter’. Whether it's a reference to Eurovision royalty Conchita Wurst, or not, this well-put-together track is a grandiose entry that appeals to Eurovision sensibilities – expect soaring vocals, rousing melodies and a beat made for the dancefloor.





France – Slimane, Mon Amour

Slimane - Mon Amour | France 🇫🇷 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 www.youtube.com

The French take their Eurovision ballads pretty seriously, as they should, and this is another classy entry. There’s a delicate chord progression underpinning the lilting melody of the chorus, and powerful vocals from artist Slimane – we only hope they come across on the night, as this is one of the most tasteful entries this year.





Portugal - iolanda, Grito

iolanda - Grito | Portugal 🇵🇹 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

Portugal has put out some really interesting, stripped-back entries in recent years – not least the excellent ‘Saudade, saudade’ performed by Maro in 2022 and of course, 2017 winner 'Amar Pelos Dois' by Salvador Sobral – and this is another interesting entry. It opens bravely with an acapella verse, before heading off in a folk-pop-inspired direction. It doesn’t scream Eurovision, but it’s one of the most unusual entries this year and iolanda’s delivery is excellent.





Sweden – Marcus & Martinus, Unforgettable

Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable | Sweden 🇸🇪 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 www.youtube.com

We wouldn’t go as far as saying that this sounds like a budget version of The Weeknd, but the influence is clear, in everything from the vocal delivery to the driving synths in the production.

That’s not a criticism, though, and it’s one of the few tracks in this year’s crop that you could ever imagine packing a dancefloor, too. All in all, it’s a strong effort, which we can see doing pretty well.





Switzerland – Nemo, The Code

Nemo - The Code (live at SRF MusicStar - The Revival Show 2024) www.youtube.com

It’s close to the top of the list when it comes to favourites, and for good reason. There’s EDM yodelling, rapping and flamboyance in spades, that somehow ends up sounding like a remix of a James Bond soundtrack from the mid 00s – somehow it all just screams Eurovision, and it works.

The most interesting thing to ever come out of Switzerland? No one’s staying neutral on this one.





Italy - Angelina Mango, La noia

Angelina Mango - La noia | Italy 🇮🇹 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024 youtu.be

“Noia” translates to boredom in English – but we’re anything but bored by this excellent entry from the wonderfully named Angelina Mango.

There’s an energetic, nimble vocal performance, and a frenetic production which comes together to create one of the most appealing tracks of this year’s competition. We’d be surprised if this one wasn’t up near the top of the leaderboard when all the votes are counted this year.





Croatia – Baby Lasagne, Rim Tim Tagi Dim

Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim | Croatia 🇭🇷 | National Final Performance | Eurovision 2024 www.youtube.com

Hardcore pirate rock anyone? Yes, please!

The token heavy metal entries in most Eurovision years are almost always completely crap, but Croatia’s wonderfully named Baby Lasagne has managed to back it up with the most insanely catchy chorus and thundering EDM breakdowns.

It plays out a little like a heavier, more polished version of 2023 favourite ‘Cha-Cha-Cha’ from Finland’s Käärijä. It’s not hard to see how it’s the firm favourite with the bookies. We are into this, and we make no excuses for it.

