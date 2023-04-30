It's a problem many women face as they get older – their skin starts to show signs of ageing, giving way to wrinkles, under-eye bags, crow's feet and dark circles.

While a good night’s sleep and plenty of water can do wonders, sometimes you need a little extra help.

Putting one brand to the test, three British women have tried CULT51, the British skincare brand responsible for what was dubbed "the world's most expensive" anti-ageing product in 2014, a night cream priced at £135.

Now the Surrey-based company has launched a new product – and it claims to reduce the depth of wrinkles by 54% and the width by 51 per cent in just five minutes.

The product, simply called Eye Repair, costs £65 and is an oxygen-infused serum that promises results that mere creams and lotions reportedly can't deliver – at £65 a pop.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But does it actually work?

Meet Kirsty Bowden and Ceri Cooper, two women who tried the product for 28 days – which is reportedly selling like hotcakes – for themselves.

'The wrinkles have really softened,' says 46-year-old Kirsty Bowden from Sunderland.

Kirsty juggles motherhood with studying for a full-time law degree and first started noticing her under-eye skin changing when she reached her 40s.

She's tried a range of products over the years, sometimes for long periods of time with varied success.

Kirsty claims the £65 skincare product took years off her skin after just four weeks of using it.

She said: “I’ve noticed the fine lines below my eyes getting worse and worse over the past few years, and it began to really bother me, but I’ve never found anything to make it look any better.

“I’ve tried various different brands which claimed to make a difference, but they didn’t seem to have much of an effect at all.

“This hasn’t banished wrinkles completely, but they’ve really softened and I love the results I’ve seen so far. I haven’t seen these kinds of results with anything I’ve tried in the past.

“It feels silky smooth to put on too. Some creams sit on top of your skin, but this one soaks right in, it’s not oily and does a great job.”

"Worth every penny:" Ceri Cooper, 43 from Stourport on Severn, Worcestershire.

Jam Press

Another woman has claimed the product cured a skin condition she is prone to – milia, small white spots caused by trapped dead skin cells which form cysts below the surface of the skin.

Ceri has battled various skin issues, with the counsellor suffering from acne from a young age and says she has always paid close attention to her skin.

She said: “As I got older my skin texture was changing and as I approached my forties, I found my skin was dehydrated in some areas but also combination.

“The eye serum takes care of the under eye, it refreshes and lifts and plumps out the skin in that area.

“Before I started using it, I had circles and fine lines, but they’ve really reduced since using the product, and I noticed in only a few days.

“I’m going to keep using it, using heavier eye creams I can sometimes get milia, small white bumps on your skin, but with this they’ve completely gone.

“I’ve spent lots on various products which may have been cheaper, but the results of using this are worth every penny.”

Meanwhile, the scientists behind Eye Repair claim its unique formula is revolutionary, as it loads the skin with oxygen and scavenges excess CO2 to convert into more oxygen, thus speeding up the healing process.

“Oxygen is the skin’s turbo repair system. If you sprain your ankle, you might be advised to put ice on it," said founder Richard Mears.

"The ice makes the skin cold, and the body reacts by sending more blood to the area.

“Blood brings oxygen, which is why elite athletes sit in ice baths and sleep in oxygen tents – it’s the same principal.”

CULT51 uses trademarked ‘OX2 technology’ to add the oxygen to the rest of the serum.

Mears added: “The technology we use is one of the first true anti-pollutants as we believe it is scavenging excess CO2.

“This technology really accelerates the repair process helping to remove dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles.”

Dr Ioannis Liakas from Vie-Aesthetic Clinic on London's Harley Street is a global pioneer in skin ageing and a member of British College of Aesthetic Medicine.

He said: “The technology CULT51 has developed for use in this product truly reflects my studies in the ageing of the skin.

“Oxygen is vital in keeping skin healthy and reducing the appearance of wrinkles, so the level this product offers is a bit of a game-changer in the skincare market.”

*** FACT BOX: The top FIVE mistakes people make when choosing a skincare product

Mears, who has 30 years’ worth of experience in the skincare industry shares his top FIVE mistakes most people make when choosing a product.

KNOW YOUR SKIN TYPE

Surveys have shown around 63% of women do not know or understand their own skin type, and or navigating your way through the offerings based on skin type. Most brands have a variety of products and unless you understand the list of what it contains you cannot correctly understand the benefits of the product for your own skin.

FALLING FOR THE HYPE

‘Clinically proven’ is great provided it tells you clearly what it is clinically proven to do. Technically you could put clinically proven on a box even if the product is clinically proven not to do anything. Fewer products than you think actually undergo independent clinical tests as a finished product. Many rely on ingredient stories, for example ‘vitamin C is proven to energise and brighten skin and help protect against age spots. So the product contains Vitamin C, but how much? Is it enough to have a significant effect?

PAY ATTENTION TO WORDING

Not reading the label or the box correctly trips people up all the time. Read like a lawyer. If it says ‘helps’ or repeatedly talks about the ingredients then they aren’t confident enough to make any promises.

BELIEVING YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR

Don’t make the mistake of believing just because something costs more than similar products that it’s automatically the best version in the field. It doesn’t.

NEVER JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER

Don’t buy based on the look or fragrance of the product. Most brands spend significant money on these things which is not a bad thing provided that the same attention and investment goes into the contents. If you’re looking for say hydration, wrinkle reduction, skin firmness increase, brightening of complexion, the box and the fragrance are inconsequential.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.