Stardew Valley creator addresses Nintendo Switch 2 Edition issues

ConcernedApe, the creator of Stardew Valley, has addressed issues with the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition on social media.

Stardew Valley is a hugely popular farming simulator role-playing game where players slowly build up a run down farm they have inherited. Players can grow crops, raise animals, have relationships with other villagers and more.

The Switch 2 Edition of the game was due to release in Autumn 2025 before it was postponed. It then shadow dropped on Christmas Day (25 December). The Switch 2 Edition supports mouse controls, four-player split-screen and eight-player online multiplayer as well as GameShare.

However some of those who have played the Switch 2 Edition have reported issues such as not being able to access the game's multiplayer, crafting using more resources than it should and others who have tried to play have not been able to in their region where they believe they should.

ConcernedApe, who developed and published Stardew Valley in 2016 and continues to update it across multiple different platforms, acknowledged and addressed this with a social media post on Friday (26 December).

The creator posted: "I am aware that there are some issues with the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition that just dropped. I take full responsibility for this mistake. We will fix this as soon as possible."

ConcernedApe's post was shared in the StardewValley Subreddit and the community is rallying in support of the game's creator.

One said: "Bless his pure soul."

Another agreed: "We don't deserve CA 🏆"

"Ah poor man!" posted a third. "He wanted to make it a Christmas gift 🥹 hopeful they can fix the kinks easily!!"

A fourth commented: "The poor guy what a time of year and console of choice 😭"

And a fifth declared: "This is why I will buy whatever new game this man develops from now till the end of time, multiple times on multiple platforms. CA is the best game dev ever."

