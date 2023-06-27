Expert explains the dangers of sitting in window seat on flights

Plenty of people like to pick out the window seat when travelling on planes – but an expert has warned that the impact of doing so could potentially be very dangerous.

Dr. Joyce Park is a dermatologist who posted a TikTok video warning about the impact that exposure to the sun on flights can have.

As Dr. Park explains, people should always apply sunscreen on flights or shut the windows when travelling.

Speaking in a recent video, she said: "Dermatology lesson #21: When you learn that pilots have 2x incidence of melanoma [the third most common type of skin cancer] and you should ABSOLUTELY wear sunscreen on airplanes or keep the windows shut."

Dr Park then went on to cite a 2015 study which found that pilots and flight attendants have around "twice the incidence of melanoma compared with the general population".





@teawithmd Let’s talk about airplane ✈️ skin care! Today I am just covering INCREASED exposure to UV radiation in the plane. A research study in JAMA DERM from 2015 measured amount of UV radiation in airplane cockpits during flight and compared them to UVA carcinogenic affective doses in tanning beds. Turns out you get a heck of a lot of UV exposure as a pilot. When we’re sitting in the back, make sure to wear sunscreen or keep your window shut to reduce exposure to UVA during your flight. After all, you don’t want 1/2 of your face getting more sun ☀️ damage than the other! The more you know! Sources in comments #dermatologylesson #dermbypark #airplaneskincare #sunscreen #melanoma #inflightskincare





She added: "Flying in the cockpit for 56 minutes at 30K feet received the same amount of UV radiation as that from a 20-minute tanning sesh."

"Even MORE UVA is reflected when flying over thick clouds and snow. Windows block UVB, not UVA."

Dr Park finished the clip by saying: "Make sure to wear sunscreen or keep your window shut to reduce exposure to UVA during your flight.

"After all, you don’t want 1/2 of your face getting more sun damage than the other."

