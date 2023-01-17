Davos sex workers say business is booming

Up in the Swiss Alps, the popular ski resort town of Davos, Switzerland is experiencing its annual economic boom thanks to the World Economic Forum and sex workers are getting in on the financial opportunities too.

Political leaders, business executives, tech company heads, celebrities, charitable organization leaders, and more are gathered for the annual event to discuss world issues.

With hundreds of wealthy individuals staying in the small town for the four-day event, some sex workers and agencies have opened up about the experience in Davos.

A manager from a sex worker agency in Aargau, roughly 100 miles (170 kilometers) from Davos, told Swiss news outlet 20 Minuten that they received “11 reservations and 25 inquires” last week.

Service requests range from everything like escorting people to dinner to sexual services.

The manager revealed that to book one of the sex workers, four hours cost 1500 francs ($1,630 USD). One night can cost up to “ 2550 francs ($2770 USD).

In 2020, an investigation from The Times revealed that at least 100 sex workers traveled to Davos to provide services.

Salomé Balthus, a 36-year-old sex worker from Germany, also publicly spoke about working during the World Economic Forum.

She wrote on Twitter, “Date in Switzerland during[World Economic Forum] means looking at the gun muzzles of security guards in the hotel corridor at 2 a.m. - and then sharing the giveaway chocolates from the restaurant with them and gossip about the rich.”



She told 20 Minuten that while the request for services was large, the people requesting are not politicians.

“They have neither the time nor the desire,” she explained.

Balthus added, "You have to choose between a 'drug': sex or political power. The latter is stronger, it doesn't leave room for other interests and eats up people completely."

