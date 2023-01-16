Man Utd make unprecedented Davos move to lure billionaire takeover

Manchester United set up a storefront in the mountain resort town of Davos in Switzerland - leading to speculation they’re trying to lure in new buyers.

For the first time ever, the football club set up shop on the main street just as the World Economic Forum annual meeting began this week.

The sleek building branded with the yellow and red Manchester United logo stood out as economists, investors, celebrities, and political leaders plan to gather this week to discuss global issues.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Each year, companies rent out the ski shops that line the main road to market themselves to powerful business people attending the forum. Typically banks, tech companies, and governments are the ones to rent out spaces.

Manchester United's storefront marks the first time a sports team has been part of the main street.

Some noted the coincidental timing of the shop just as the football club announced in November they were looking for new strategies to “enhance the club’s growth" including new investments or a possible sale.

@DavidLawler10

Although there has been no update since the initial press release, people online speculated that the Manchester United storefront is to bring in a potential buyer.

@alexbward

Manchester United spokesperson Ellie Norman told Reuters that their Davos lounge was "definitely not" aimed at attracting buyers and instead will be used to meet with existing clients and partners.

Norman added that the strategic review was an ongoing process and they "don't know the outcome."

The football club is expecting chief executive Richard Arndol and former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel to host a nightcap on Tuesday featuring a "red devil cocktail" for guests.

Also expected to attend is Davos regular Avram Glazer, executive co-chairman of Manchester United and part of the Glazer Family, who owns the football club.

The Glazer family purchased the team in 2003 and has retained ownership ever since.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.