Flight attendants reveal the meals you should always pick on airplanes

We were recently warned about the food and drink we should definitely be avoiding on planes – but what should we be eating instead?

While bags of coated peanuts and pretzels are always tempting, experts say we should all be avoiding treats high in salt in order to conserve energy.

Speaking to the Washington Post, the important thing is to keep your energy up on flights by focusing on healthy foods high in protein and fibre.

These include dried fruit, as well as carrots. However, the best options can be pretty smelly - enough to annoy your fellow passengers, include hard-boiled eggs and fish.

Cabin crew member Michael Rice did however speak to the publication and warn against packing bananas.

“When you are first starting out, you may pack, like, six bananas. By the time you land, they're all brown or black,” he said.

When it comes to bringing your own food on board, former flight attendant Kat Kamalani also said that an insulated bag with an ice pack inside is advised.

“I always make sure I bring veggies and a piece of fruit,” she said. “Always bring a water bottle as well and make sure you stay hydrated.

“Next, I always have to have something that curbs my sweet tooth when travelling. I love these SkinnyDipped travel packs, and I love that they're full of clean ingredients.”

It comes after experts recommend avoiding a number of foods when cruising at 35,000 feet. First of all water and hot drinks are an area in which they think passengers should be careful around.

While bottled water is fine, tap water could be one to avoid, explained one flight attendant to HuffPost, who requested that she be referred to simply as Whytney.

“It all comes down to how often the pipes are cleaned,” she said, adding that tap water is also commonly used to brew coffee and tea.

“The issue isn’t so much within the United States but, across other countries, similar regulations aren’t in place.”

