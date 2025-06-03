Video

Essentials to add to your Glastonbury Festival 2025 packing list as full line-up announcedplay icon

Essentials to add to your Glastonbury Festival 2025 packing list as full line-up announced

Glastonbury 2025 is just weeks away, and while your packing list is likely full of the essentials (wellies, alcohol, and a tent), there are a few things you should add that’ll make you grateful later on.

That’s not to say you should over-pack, there’s a very fine line between a great weekend and spending it with crippling back pain after the two-mile walk to get to your tent pitch on the way in. Leave the stove setup at home.

With that in mind, here’s everything we consider to be essential (yet often forgotten) that won’t take up space in your bag…

S-hooks


Unless you work in construction or enjoy DIY, it’s unlikely S-hooks will ever have been on your radar until now. But, these tiny, cheap-to-buy contraptions are a life-saver when it comes to visiting the long drops (arguably the most disgusting toilets you’ll encounter on the farm). If you’re carrying a bag around, you risk losing your phone or wallet to the pit below (and touching god knows what around you if you put it down), but using the hooks mean you can clip everything to the door in front of you.

Emergency blanket


People say Glastonbury is a marathon, but that’s not what you’ll be using these for. Reflective sheets are the closest you’re going to get to more than a couple of hours sleep each night before it gets too hot to be in your tent (around 7am). Attaching them to the outside not only means you get to look like you live in a spaceship, but stay cool inside and catch a few extra ZZZs before it all starts again for the next 20 hours.

Hydration sachets


Water is free at Glastonbury. Does that mean you’ll drink enough? Unlikely. In fact, if you’re planning to drink alcohol while you’re there, don’t think being in a field eradicates your risk of feeling pretty rotten the next day - particularly if you’re not getting enough sleep. Using hydration sachets packed with electrolytes early in the morning will help you get back on form ready for the day ahead. After all, the worst place to be with a thumping headache is surrounded by thumping music.

Sunglasses (especially prescription ones)


Ace&Tate

A fun pair of sunglasses are an obvious festival essential, but if you're someone who uses regular glasses on the day-to-day, investing in a good pair of prescription sunnies will change the game. Festivals are long, and not only can contact lenses be drying for your eyes, but it can be a total faff to scramble around putting them in and out at the start and end of each day.

Caspian sunglasses, Ace & Tate, £160


Apple AirTag

There's nothing worse than having been out all day, facing the wrath of sleep deprivation, and to top it off, not being able to find your tent. But, it would transpire Apple AirTags aren't only great for finding your lost dog, they also make for great tent-hunting tools. Store one in a secret compartment or the bottom of your sleeping bag, and simply use your phone to find your way back without any hiccups.

Waterproof...everything

D-Robe

Waterproof tent? Check. Waterproof coat? Check. Aside from the essential waterproof items, it's time to think outside of the box a little. Consider a waterproof phone case (especially if you're planning to use it a lot for photos!), or a waterproof day bag in case of an unexpected wet festival, so you can carry on the party with peace of mind.

The Roll Top, D-Robe, £69


Clothing bags

Chronic overpackers, listen up. We promise, you don’t need all of the thrice-daily outfit changes you’re planning in your head. Instead, choose an outfit to commit to each day (plus some layers for warmth), and put it inside a packing bag. It helps keep your bag organised, stops clothes from creasing, and keeps it dry should you encounter any unexpected weather.

…and an outfit to go home in


When organising your outfits into their lovely new little bags, make sure to pack an extra comfy outfit to go home in. It’ll help ease the post-Glastonbury blues, and be a much more pleasant journey home in clean clothes. Of course, pack something light so that you’re not taking up more precious space than you need to.

See you in the fields.

