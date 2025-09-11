Elon Musk slammed over ‘dangerous’ message after Charlie Kirk shooting

Elon Musk has been slammed over his “dangerous” message after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk was fatally shot.

31-year-old Kirk, a political activist and Donald Trump ally, was hosting a college campus debate event at Utah Valley University in Orem when he was shot from between 100 to 200 yards away with a bullet that struck his carotid artery on Wednesday (10 September).

Two separate individuals were arrested and subsequently released, and authorities believe the gunman is still at large. It is thought they fired from a nearby rooftop.

Kirk was a husband and father of two. He was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, an organisation that advocates for right-wing politics in education settings, like high school and college campuses. He is thought to have played a key role in driving support for Trump among young people ahead of November 2024’s presidential election.

Following his death, people from all walks of life, including every living former president from across the political spectrum, have condemned his murder.

However, Elon Musk has been slammed over his “dangerous” messaging in the immediate aftermath.

In a post on X/Twitter to his 225.7 million followers, Musk claimed: “The Left is the party of murder.”

Not only is his statement verifiably false, but many have suggested it will only antagonise what is already an extremely heightened situation.

“This is such dangerous rhetoric,” somebody said about his comment.





Someone else said: “This is incredibly reckless and irresponsible. Language like Elon Musk is using is how we got here in the first place.”

“Unblocking this loser for a second because I can’t take it, Elon using rhetoric like this only incites more political violence and unrest, and him using the platform he owns to raise the temperature. Go straight to Hell man,” another commented.

Another sarcastically wrote: “Good to see Elon out here doing his best to calm things down in a tense moment.”

