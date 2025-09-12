The identity of the man suspected of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been revealed, and it comes after President Donald Trump had earlier said an arrest had been made.

The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10), causing a two-day manhunt to find the gunman.

Within this time, two people were arrested and were later released without charge, while the FBI and officials released new video and images of a "person of interest".

The arrested suspect has now been confirmed to be 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, as confirmed by Utah Governor Spencer Cox in a recent press conference on Friday (September 12).

What did Trump say?

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends and shared the suspect is in custody. Fox & Friends

Before Robinson was named as the suspect, the US President revealed during an appearance on Fox & Friends, "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody."

"Everybody did a great job, we worked with the local police, the governor," he added.

He later added that “somebody close” to the suspect turned him in, and he also “hopes” that he receives the death penalty.

Following Trump's comments, the arrested suspect has been confirmed to be 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Utah governor provides more details on Charlie Kirk suspect in press conference

Utah Governor Spencer Cox (C) speaks during a press conference outside the Doterra Auditorium at Utah Valley University a day after youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk was shot during a public event in Orem, Utah, on September 12, 2025. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In a press conference on Friday (September 12), Cox began, "Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, we got him."

Tyler Robinson's family played a role in his arrest, the governor shared, confirming Trump's earlier comment that it was "somebody close."

"A family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident," Cox explained

During an interview, a family member of Robinson also told the investigator how Robinson had "become more political in recent years."

“In the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU. They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,” the governor said.

A Mauser model 98 bolt-action rifle wrapped in a dark towel was discovered in a wooded area near the edge of Utah Valley University, and there was a scope mounted on the weapon.

Inscriptions were also found on casings inside the rifle - on the fired casing, it read, "notices, bulges, OWO, what's this?"

Three unfired casings also had inscriptions, these included, "Hey fascists! Catch!" with an up arrow, a right arrow and three down arrows, the Italian folk song, "Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao," and "If you read this, you are gay LMAO."

