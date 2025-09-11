A liberal commentator who regularly opposed Charlie Kirk ’s views has gone viral for his “mature” response to his death.

Conservative influencer Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday (10 September) while he participated in an outdoor debating event at the Utah Valley University in Orem.

The gunman, who remains at large, is believed to have struck Kirk in the neck with a single bullet, shot from between 100 and 200 yards away on the rooftop of a nearby building.

Kirk’s death has been met with shock and widespread condemnation, with many, including Barack Obama, deploring political violence on every side. Meanwhile, Elon Musk claimed, “The Left is the party of murder” , despite having no facts about the killer’s beliefs or motives.

Liberal commentator Dean Withers has been praised for his classy response in the wake of Kirk’s death. Although the pair were politically opposed, Withers could be seen crying in response to the news and later explained why.

“His wife and children were in attendance, dude,” Withers said in tears. “Imagine being a 12-year-old, you know, watching your dad f**king die.”

He continued: “Nobody. Nobody deserves that. Not even Charlie Kirk.”

In another TikTok he explained: “It should come as no shock to yourself when I tell you that I think Charlie Kirk was a bad person. I’ve made that very clear over the last year.

“But, does that mean I think he deserves to lose his life? No. Does that mean I think his two young children, who were in attendance at the event where he was shot, deserved to watch their father die? No. … Does that mean I think that his wife, who was also there, deserved to lose her husband? No.”

He continued: “Honestly, if you answered yes to any of those questions, there’s a clear line drawn between me and you.”

Withers argued, “If you want to end gun violence, it is something that you can never celebrate. It is always disgusting, always vile and always abhorrent.”

Many praised Withers for his response.

“That is a very mature perspective,” wrote one viewer.

Another said: “Ran straight to your account to see your take on the situation. Couldn’t agree more.”

Someone else commented: “This is such a great response. Your maturity impresses me.”

One person wrote: “Thank you Dean, this was perfectly said.”

