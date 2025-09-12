How do you pass the time on a flight?

Perhaps watch a movie, read a book, or listen to music - but one passenger decided to complete a culinary side quest by making fresh pasta while on the plane.

Pasta lover Katie Brooks posted a video on the TikTok account Buona Pasta Club (@buonapastaclub) where she shared a step-by-step process on how to make fresh gnocchi.

"POV You hate airplane food so you make it yourself," she wrote as she began by mixing ingredients in a bowl with her hand, then she kneaded the dough and formed pieces of gnocchi.





The video has since received over 11.7 million views, as people took to the comments section to call it "unhygienic" and to point out easier food alternatives to have on board a flight.

One person said, "I don’t know how people don’t realize the airplane is the most unhygienic place."

"Great now you just have raw gnocchi," a second person wrote.

A third person asked, "How is this allowed but my bottle of water isn’t?"

"I mean, you could also pack a sandwich," a fourth person commented.

Someone else added, "Normalize remembering you’re in public again."

"As a celiac sufferer: new fear unlocked," another person said.

Although one user did stick up for the creator in the comments, as they shared, "How does everyone miss the point ??? She's showing you that pasta is so easy to make you could make it on a plane - She didn't eat it ! It was just a demo ..."

Elsewhere from indy100, A Chinese YouTuber built an entire human world for his pet cats, and Men are more loyal to their barbers than their partners.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.