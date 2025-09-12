AOC calls out Trump's response to Charlie Kirk's death as 'irresponsible'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) publicly called out the Republican reaction to Charlie Kirk's death, branding it "irresponsible" that it's immediately be pinned on left-wing violence; despite no killer being caught.

“[The president] in his speech, he was very critical of left-wing violence,” a reporter asked Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday. “What do you think of that message, and do you agree with them that left-wing violence is a problem?”

“There is no understanding as we know publicly, of who this individual is, what their motivations were, where they came from. Whether it is a member of Congress, whether it is the president of the United States—to assume and assert, cast blame, when the FBI has failed to even apprehend the assailant, is absolutely an irresponsible action,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Why not read...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings