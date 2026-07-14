Anything Hailey Bieber touches is guaranteed to be an instant sell-out - and we stand by it if the reveal of her new collaboration with GAP is anything to go by.

The beauty mogul has just unveiled The Hailey Jeans collection; two new styles of denim inspired by Bieber (who has been spotted in GAP many a time), and a nod to her signature 90s aesthetic.

The Extra Baggy is exactly what it suggests in the name: A relaxed take on the men’s Gap 90s loose-fit that the 29-year-old has been spotted wearing time and time again, while the '90s Low-Rise Loose straight-leg jeans are the perfect homage to a trend that's dominated in the last 12 months.

Both are available in light, mid-wash, and dark, and like JW Anderson's Uniqlo denim collaboration, will come with a stitched nod to the model, in the form of her signature inside the pocket.

GAP have also hinted at '1996 design details' (that's Bieber's birth year), but what that could look like has remained under wraps.

Gap x Hailey Bieber

What's more, they're designed to be the pair of jeans we reach for over and over again, made with 100% cotton rigid denim, helping them to keep their shape as they age.

The all-American brand are having quite the run with A-list collaborations as of late, too, with Victoria Beckham's 38-piece and similarly vintage-inspired collection hitting shelves just two months ago, prompting a surge in demand for the high street giant.

“Gap has been a part of my wardrobe since I was a kid, so this came together very organically,” said Bieber of her own campaign. “1996 was the year I was born, and I get a lot of style inspiration from the ’90s because there was something so effortless about that era and the way people

wore denim. We wanted the campaign and the collection to capture that same feeling in a way that felt modern, nostalgic and personal.”

Both new styles come in at a reasonable £70/$89 - but you've only got a couple of days to think about which one you'll be picking up (or, if you're like us, both), because the collection launches on 17 July, via the GAP website.

May the fastest finger win.

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