Trump slammed after he called Kamala Harris 'half' a person

Donald Trump has sparked backlash after calling his political rival Kamala Harris “half” a person.

US president Trump is no stranger to making disparaging remarks about his opponents and those who challenge him, seemingly with great ease when aimed at women. He has previously attacked female reporters for simply doing their job by asking him questions, and, on the 2024 presidential election campaign trial, eventually settled on the disparaging nickname “ comrade Kamala ” for his Democratic opponent.

Speaking on the Salem News Channel, Trump harked back to the one 2024 presidential debate that he participated in with then vice president Harris, before subsequently refusing to participate in any more.

“I always complain when that loser from ABC did the debate and he was so biased and I was basically, it was him and an unknown woman, but it was a radical left person, and I said, ‘Well, wait a minute, this is two and a half against one’. They said, ‘Who’s the half?’, I said, ‘Kamala is the half’,” Trump said, suggesting he was ganged up on by the debate moderators.

The remark elicited a laugh from the host Hugh Hewitt.

“He’s still whining about the debate where Kamala KICKED his ignorant ass. She lives in his pea head brain rent free. If she is a half person, then that makes him subhuman,” someone argued.

Another pointed out: “More from the ‘tone down the rhetoric’ crowd.”

Someone else said: “‘Half a person’ kicked his ass in the single debate. After that he chickened out of doing another one.”

One person said: “Whatever you think of Harris, this type of comment has no place. He's a bigoted, narcissistic megalomaniac.”

Some believe there was a racial element behind his remark.

“Yeah, racists have always viewed black people as half a person or even less,” someone suggested.

Another asked: “Can you be more blatantly racist? Will any of his supporters care?”

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