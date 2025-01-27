You’re about to start seeing this sell-out high street-designer collab everywhere

We love a good high-street-designer collaboration - you can pick up high-quality pieces from your favourite luxury brands at a fraction of the cost, and who's to know any different?

There's been many a sell-out success over the years, from H&M's collaborations with the likes of Giambattista Valli, to Moschino, Viktor & Rolf, Karl Lagerfeld, and Jimmy Choo.

However, one collaboration that was so hotly-sought-after the first time it happened in 2017 was JW Anderson x Uniqlo - and they've just released an entire new collection together.

Jonathan Anderson is the founder of JW Anderson and also the mastermind behind some of the brand's most viral pieces, including a £650 pigeon bag that still remains one of the most bizarre launches of all time.

Uniqlo

His first drop with Uniqlo in 2017 was largely inspired by uniforms of the British isles, and incorporated tartan prints and cable knit sweaters for a functional approach to high-end fashion.

They then joined forces once again in 2023, for the ultimate university uniform: Fleece hoodies and mis-matched flannel shirts.

And it would seem the latest collection for Spring/Summer 2025 is playing to the times, with minimalist, laidback office wear taking centre stage.

The 43 pieces are comprised of relaxed jeans and shirts, quarter-zips, and socks. Pretty much every layering staple you'll need to see you through the coming months is among it, with prices ranging from just £4.90 all the way up to a £70 jacket.

The sell-out jeans come in three washes and at just £35, have undoubtedly become the star of the show.

All of the items also contain the signature JW Anderson logo on them.













It's already been a hit on social media too, with hundreds of 'try on' videos posting just days after launch - and the reviews have mostly been positive.

"Oh my gosh, these are so fire", one person commented under a video of someone trying the collection on.

Another added: "I picked up so many pieces from this collab, I love it."

"I need every single pair of these jeans", someone else wrote.

The collection is already out in both stores and online, but you'll have to act fast, because it's a near-guaranteed sell-out.

