Reformation just dropped the ultimate World Cup collaboration for the football girls

World Cup summer is upon us, which means going all-out patriotic for whichever country you're backing - and, more importantly, changing your entire wardrobe to sportswear nods that drop hints that you do know what the offside rule is.

But, if you're not in the mood to live exclusively in oversized football shirts (us neither), one of our favourite 'it' brands of the moment may have just saved the day...or summer.

Reformation

Reformation have been at the heart of some pretty major collaborations as of late (remember when they partnered with Kim Kardashian's attorney for a divorce-inspired collection?), and now they're partnering with sporting icons, Umbro, for a serious sleek World Cup wardrobe refresh.

The six-piece collection, which Reformation says is “for being the best-dressed at the stadium, the pub, or the streets of New York City” encompasses the vintage sportswear trend we know and love with the brand's signature silhouettes and off-duty aesthetic.





Reformation

Given that they have a whole roster of A-list fans, from Alexa Demie to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, we're patiently waiting for an Instagram dump that could be straight out of a pub garden to drop.

Better still, if you're an England fan, Umbro were actually the sponsor of the team during their 1966 victory at the World Cup - a sign of what's to come?

Model, Devon Lee Carlson is the face of the campaign, with the new pieces made entirely from dead stock material (so, you know, sustainable).





Reformation

While details are largely still under wraps, we do know that featured in the collection is a mustard yellow quarter-zip windbreak, Umbro diamond logo muted red mini dress, a staple boxy t-shirt, and some Paul Mescal-adjacent shorts.

If this isn't an excuse to put the tournament at the top of your watch list, we don't know what is.

The limited-edition Reformation x Umbro collection will be available from June 22 on the Reformation website.

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