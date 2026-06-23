Festival season has arrived, and while we're navigating a year sans-Glastonbury (and one instead plagued by heatwaves) the good news is that the style is set to be as Instagram-worthy as ever.

But, we're doing things a little differently this time around - and, understandably, given the current state of the real world, there's only one thing on our minds right now: nostalgia.

It's been the year of The Devil Wears Prada sequel, the return of capris, and Kylie Jenner's King Kylie era, so it's only right that our festival wardrobes pay homage to good times gone too.

In fact, searches for 'tropical Y2K outfits’ are up +4000% on Pinterest from last year, nodding to the signature style of Zara Larsson; who's become a nostalgic style titan of the music industry in the last 12 months, and helped inject colour back into our lives when we need it most.

While it wouldn't look out of place on Copacabana Beach, it equally won't go amiss on a sunny day in the fields.

"The bright, summery colours align with early 2000s movie style - think flower pattern fabric, wedge flip flops and flared jeans", notes ASOS' Styling Manager, Megan Hogan, of how we can emulate the Midnight Sun singer.

"This nostalgic aesthetic emphasises our yearning for past fashion trends and cultural moments, following those 2016 throwbacks which flooded social media earlier this year."

Think jelly sandals, low-rise mini skirts, and splashes of baby pink, orange and turquoise, in all of their clashing glory.

Megan adds: "I recommend combining statement Y2K pieces with your existing pieces to balance out the trend with your own unique style.

"For inspiration, Zara has embodied this theme with experimental dopamine dressing looks for her most recent tour, incorporating key elements like dolphins and hibiscus flowers, along with bold makeup, gemstones and glitter.”

Her neon colour palette (and ultimately, artistic rebrand) was triggered by the 'Symphony' TikTok trend, which paired dark, emotional confessions with the aforementioned cartoon dolphin and a backdrop of rainbows - a character that's now become a mainstay in Zara's performances.

The mastermind behind some of Zara's most-loved acid-trip looks is designer, Sorcha O’Raghallaigh, who has previously nodded to the artist's high-energy on-stage aura as her inspiration for the custom looks.

But the Grammy nominee's style is just the tip of the iceberg for the direction we're heading in.

Megan also predicts that a number of other nostalgic trends will pop up more over the summer too - including the long-awaited return of once-fashion faux pas, double denim, and chainmail belts.

She concludes: “Festival season isn't about chasing trends, it's about curating a look that feels authentically you. Choose pieces that deliver both comfort and credibility, taking you seamlessly from day to night.

"When your outfit feels authentic, you can spend less time thinking about what you're wearing and more time in the moment.”

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