Hotel 'hiring' for Ken's 'beach' job role following Barbie hysteria

A luxury resort in the Maldives is hiring for Ken's role of 'beach' – the big question is: Are you Kenough?

Those on board with the Barbie hysteria will be familiar with the scene where Ken attempts to surf the waves and gets injured. Upon being seen, he declares that he's not a natural surfer. In fact, his job is "just beach."

Well now, Coco Collection has opened up a brand new job title for one lucky applicant to live Ken's life of luxury.

The one of its kind role offers 10 days at the Coco Bodu Hithi resort to simply enjoy the atmosphere.

Like other successful Kens, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Ability to stand proudly in the sand

Spend endless hours staring out over the Indian Ocean

Keep track of the morning waves

Empty their head of all thoughts

Have their rollerblades with them at all times (though good luck using them on the sandy beaches of the island…)

Be comfortable performing a moody solo musical number and/or group dance sequence

Proficient at guitar

Know the words to “Push” by Matchbox Twenty off by heart

Have at least two pairs of sunglasses at all times

Hold and lean on a surfboard

Have 60 years of experience at Beach (preferred but not essential)

Not to mention the impressive job benefits including a full board meal plan, no actual responsibilities and return flights.

Located in the North Malé Atoll, Coco Bodu Hithi offers picture-perfect white sandy beaches, not to be Kenfused with your average coastline. With the island boasting beautiful shorelines the entire way around, the winner can quite literally Beach on whatever side of the beach they want to Beach on.

The role excludes:

Any Real World stress or actual work

Lifeguard responsibilities

Surfing dangerous waves

Any of the sort of spirituality that comes with surfing

Horses… or the patriarchy

Medical training

Beach-offs (strictly due to health & safety reasons)

Coco Collection’s director of marketing, Shafa Shabeer said: "Beach is one of the most important jobs in the Maldives and at Coco Bodu Hithi, we have a lot of Beach. We look forward to seeing the Kenergy that entrants bring to their applications, and can't wait to welcome the successful Beach candidate to Coco Bodu Hithi!"

Applications are open to all UK residents, who must submit no more than 150 words on why they are Kenough for the role here.

