Hotel 'hiring' for Ken's 'beach' job role following Barbie hysteria

A luxury resort in the Maldives is hiring for Ken's role of 'beach' – the big question is: Are you Kenough?
Those on board with the Barbie hysteria will be familiar with the scene where Ken attempts to surf the waves and gets injured. Upon being seen, he declares that he's not a natural surfer. In fact, his job is "just beach."
Well now, Coco Collection has opened up a brand new job title for one lucky applicant to live Ken's life of luxury.
The one of its kind role offers 10 days at the Coco Bodu Hithi resort to simply enjoy the atmosphere.
Coco Collection
Like other successful Kens, applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Ability to stand proudly in the sand
- Spend endless hours staring out over the Indian Ocean
- Keep track of the morning waves
- Empty their head of all thoughts
- Have their rollerblades with them at all times (though good luck using them on the sandy beaches of the island…)
- Be comfortable performing a moody solo musical number and/or group dance sequence
- Proficient at guitar
- Know the words to “Push” by Matchbox Twenty off by heart
- Have at least two pairs of sunglasses at all times
- Hold and lean on a surfboard
- Have 60 years of experience at Beach (preferred but not essential)
Coco Collection
Located in the North Malé Atoll, Coco Bodu Hithi offers picture-perfect white sandy beaches, not to be Kenfused with your average coastline. With the island boasting beautiful shorelines the entire way around, the winner can quite literally Beach on whatever side of the beach they want to Beach on.
The role excludes:
- Any Real World stress or actual work
- Lifeguard responsibilities
- Surfing dangerous waves
- Any of the sort of spirituality that comes with surfing
- Horses… or the patriarchy
- Medical training
- Beach-offs (strictly due to health & safety reasons)
Coco Collection
Coco Collection’s director of marketing, Shafa Shabeer said: "Beach is one of the most important jobs in the Maldives and at Coco Bodu Hithi, we have a lot of Beach. We look forward to seeing the Kenergy that entrants bring to their applications, and can't wait to welcome the successful Beach candidate to Coco Bodu Hithi!"
Applications are open to all UK residents, who must submit no more than 150 words on why they are Kenough for the role here.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.