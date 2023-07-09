Hotel 'makes $43,000 a day from one single drink'

One of Singapore's most famous hotels reportedly makes $43,000 a day from one of their popular cocktails.

Raffles Hotel is the home to one of the world's most iconic drinks, the Singapore Sling, which has since gone on to become known as the national drink.

According to AU News, the hotel sells around 1,000 Singapore Slings a day. Costing $43 a pop, that would mean the Raffles Long Bar racks up a staggering $43,000 a day.

One viral TikTok by @girlsvsglobe shows Sabina ticking off trying the famous drink, made from gin, pineapple juice, lime juice, curaçao and Bénédictine.

Raffles also give visitors monkey nuts with the tradition of smashing the shells on the floor.

The Singapore Sling was first created in 1915 by Raffles bartender Ngiam Tong Boon, with ingredients that purposely gave the cocktail a rosy hue.

Raffles soon became a place of gathering, with men meeting up over glasses of whisky and gin.

During this time, women were not allowed to drink alcohol in public, and so, teas, soft drinks and fruit juices were provided.

Ngiam soon saw the opportunity to create an alcoholic drink to deceptively look like juice – but that was secretly infused with alcohol.

"The clever bartender made the beverage pink to give it a feminine flair which, together with the use of clear alcohol, led people to think it was a socially acceptable drink for women," Raffles explained. "With that, the Singapore Sling was born. Needless to say, it became an instant hit."

