Porn star reveals how long actors actually have sex for while on set

Porn is notorious for promoting unrealistic expectations when it comes to sex and, it turns out, adult actors aren’t the rampant machines they’re made out to be.

That is according to star Savannah Bond who explained that she only spends a fraction of her time on set engaged in the act – really her job is much more humdrum than that.

During an interview for the podcast ‘Inside OnlyFans’ last week, hosts CJ Sparxx and Kayla Lauren asked Bond to tell viewers/listeners “something about being on a porn set that people wouldn’t know but would be surprised to find out”.

She replied: “When you're on set, you are only having sex for probably half an hour to an hour. Then the other eight hours approximately is all everything else like photos, makeup, the lighting changes," adding that the sex is "really quick".

Lauren then interjected to ask: “So does the sex happen just all in one consolidated time?” Or is it shot one “little bit” at a time?

Bond replied that it depends, admitting: “Some companies will be like, ‘Stop! We need you to be louder. We want you to say I'm c**ming.”

She said that the sex in such situations doesn't feel "natural" at all, and having someone telling you to be "louder" from behind a camera is actually just "pretty funny".





The ‘Inside OnlyFans’ podcast has been running for a year and covers every X-rated topic you can think of (and many you can’t).

In one episode, content creator Bree Essrig admitted that she sends “poop” to one fan, who pays $800 dollars for the privilege.

