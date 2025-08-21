Watch moment influencers flee as car crashes through restaurant window

Food influencers caught on camera the moment a car crashed through a restaurant window as they were filming a review.

Nina Santiago, known as Nina Unrated, was filming a YouTube series called "Nina Unrated Eats," alongside fellow content creator Patrick Blackwood, when a driver in an SUV plowed into the building, narrowly missing them.

Cuvee Culinary Creations in Houston were hosting the creators when the incident happened on Saturday (August 16) and have shared the footage to their Instagram.

Santiago has since shared on Instagram that she is "beyond grateful to be alive."

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings