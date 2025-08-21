JD Vance brags about bizarre 'icebreaker' he said to Zelensky

JD Vance made a bizarre confession about his first interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after their last showdown at the White House.

The pair clashed back in February when Zelensky visited President Trump solo, however this meeting saw him joined by several European leaders standing by his side.

The Vice President recalled saying to Zelensky at the start of this recent meeting: “I said ‘Mr. President, so long as you behave, I won't say anything’.”

Tension between the two leaders appears to have calmed as peace talks for Russia and Ukraine continue.

