The 2023 Met Gala theme explained and who is going

One of the most prestigious events in fashion returns on Monday, and it's already got social media in a chokehold.

That's right, the Met Gala will take to the global stage for its annual celebration. This year, the theme will revolve around the late Karl Lagerfeld by honouring his iconic work.

The fundraising event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York. That said, year after year it's grown into an extravagant spread focusing on a cohesive theme each spring.

In 1995, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over Met Gala duties turning the extremely exclusive event into what it is today.

Here's everything we know about the hotly anticipated occassion:

Getty Images





When and where is the Met Gala?

The event is almost always on the first Monday in May. This year it will be on the 1st of the month.

Since the 70s, the Met Gala has been hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.





How do you get an invite to the Met Gala?

Guests have to be invited to the exclusive event but also have to pay to attend. Tickets can reportedly cost around $30,000.

Designers generally pay for a table, rumoured to cost around $200,000-$300,000. They then fill the table with their choice of celebrities.

Additionally, Wintour gives free tickets out to up-and-coming designers each year.





Who is expected to attend?

While the Met Gala has remained tight-lipped about the guestlist, this year's co-chairs, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer, will definitely be there.

Emma Chamberlain will be Vogue‘s special correspondent for the live stream.

Despite reports of being snubbed, Kim Kardashian has also confirmed her attendance in an Instagram post.









What is this year's theme?

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", which will honour the late designer's legacy. The dress code is "in honour of Karl".









Who is Karl Lagerfeld?

Karl Lagerfeld was a designer, most famously known for being the creative director of Chanel from 1983 up until his death in 2019.

He was also a photographer and an artist who joined forces with some of the world's most famous brands, such as Chloe, Fendi and his very own line.

Lagerfeld and his cat Choupette were inseparable. It was even rumoured she inherited a portion of his €200 million net worth following his death.









